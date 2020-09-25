Russian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Ferrari SF1000 rear wing comparison 1 / 20 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A new rear wing is available to Ferrari this weekend with alterations made to the endplate noted by the arrows in this comparison. The upper rear corner cutout now features a serrated edge (red arrow), whilst the endplate is thinner in the rear section to accommodate larger upwash strikes (blue arrow) and the hanging vane portion of the endplate is now divided into three sections, rather than seven (yellow arrow).

Ferrari SF1000 rear wing detail 2 / 20 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Another view of Ferrari’s new rear wing endplate which draws its inspiration from solutions seen on the Mercedes.

McLaren MCL35 front wing detail 3 / 20 Photo by: Motorsport Images During Friday’s Free Practice sessions McLaren continued to test the new nose solution that it took to Mugello (but didn’t race) and also tested a new front wing too. The wing features three main changes, two around the Y250 region, with the upper two flaps joined more intently to prevent the gap between them narrowing (blue arrow) and the lowermost flap tip has been blunted (red arrow). The outer section of the wing has seen the flaps relaxed to alter how the airflow moves across and around the front tyre.

McLaren MCL35 front wing comparison 4 / 20 Photo by: Motorsport Images Another angle to show a comparison of the front wing solutions on the McLaren MCL35 this weekend.

Alfa Romeo C39 rear wing detail 5 / 20 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Alfa Romeo has also optimised its rear wing endplate arrangement, adding a swordtail fish-like extension to the first hanging strake that then traverses the length of the others. It’s a very similar design detail to what we’ve seen Mercedes use for some time now.

Racing Point RP20 rear detail 6 / 20 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Top-down overview of the Racing Point RP20’s rear end showing that the team hadn’t installed the 2020 Mercedes rear suspension for scrutineering.

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01 7 / 20 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Flo-viz paint on the Alpha Tauri AT01 as the team hope to gather visual confirmation of the flow structures around the car. Also note the stickers on the rear wing which are being monitored by hi-speed cameras in order that the footage can be reviewed later.

Haas F1 technical 8 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images A closeup of the Haas VF20 front wing – nothing new here but still worth taking a look. Note the metal finish left exposed in the Y250 region, denoting the work undertaken to reduce the chance of flex in this very sensitive region.

McLaren technical 9 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images The front wing specification raced up until this point in the season, with its novel raised upper footplate treatment.

Renault technical 10 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images The latest specification Renault front wing with a large Gurney flap attached to the trailing edge of the upper flap

Renault technical 11 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images For comparison, the Renault wing without the Gurney flap installed

Ferrari technical 12 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images A look at Ferrari’s front wing with its curved flap tips around the Y250 region and strakes stepped back from the front edge of the mainplane. Note also this is the configuration with the arched footplate, not the flat version.

Mercedes technical 13 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Mercedes appear to have returned to the previous specification front wing for the Russian GP, the tell-tale sign being the split secondary flap.

Mercedes technical 14 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images One of several bodywork configurations that Mercedes has available in Russia in order to get the cooling right.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35 15 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Kiel probe arrays mounted behind the front wheels of the McLaren MCL35 as the team looks to capture data on the flow structures emanating from the front-end.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, with Flow-viz paint applied 16 / 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images The McLaren MCL35 of Lando Norris with remnants of flo-viz paint on it from the back-to-back testing the team were doing with the new nose and front wing versus their old configuration seen here.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43 17 / 20 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images A rear shot of the Williams FW43 showing the spoon-shaped rear wing and double-element T-Wing that the car may sport this weekend and was tested by Nicolas Latifi.

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16 18 / 20 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images A look at the rear end of the Red Bull RB16 which is sporting the lower T-Wing again this weekend.

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20 19 / 20 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images The Renault RS20 rear end, which appears to be running a relatively low downforce and low cooling solution this weekend when compared with some rivals.