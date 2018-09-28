Russian GP: Fresh F1 tech updates, direct from the pitlane

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear 1 / 12 Photo by: Mark Sutton A great overview of Toro Rosso’s rear wing solution, which features numerous design concepts seen up and down the grid, along with a few of its own thrown in for good measure.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 bargeboards 2 / 12 Photo by: Mark Sutton The bargeboard region on the STR13, like the rest of the grid, features a swathe of differing surfaces and slots in order to move the airflow to the desired places downstream.

Sauber C37 nose 3 / 12 Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images A fantastic shot of the Sauber C37’s nose from beneath shows us the large inlet which powers the ‘S’ duct.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 rear wing 4 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola New rear wing design features the A-spec high downforce endplate design, not the newer one used in Singapore. As part of the new design, the team have switched to a two swan-neck style pillar solution, rather than a single centre one. This not only means the pillar no longer has to intersect the exhaust but also means the underside of the wing receives more uniform flow.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 exhaust 5 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes’ new layout from behind affords us the opportunity to see the winglet mounted between the two pillars that is angled downward to encourage the airflow’s direction. The team has moved the oil breather pipework to a position just under the exhaust, which will undoubtedly help to draw the oily plume away, much like the solution used by Ferrari which is housed within its crash structure.

Sauber C37 rear 6 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the rear-end detail of the Sauber C37, note the blue finish on the floor is a non-stick coating designed to improve flow over the surface and limit the collection of debris that can affect the flow field.

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front wing 7 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Renault trialled a cascade-less front wing during Free Practice. Although not entirely compliant with the impending 2019 regulations, this will give them some relevant data for next year’s design.

Haas F1 Team VF-18 bargeboard 8 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The complex area ahead of the sidepods on the Haas, which caused controversy in Italy and was subsequently revised for Singapore.

Williams FW41 bargeboard 9 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Williams mounted sensors within the bargeboards (two bulges) for Free Practice as it looks to collect any pertinent data on the pressure field around those surfaces.

Ferrari SF71H side detail 10 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A fantastic shot of the gill-like holes in the edge of Ferrari’s floor.

Ferrari SF71H front wing comparsion 11 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A comparison of the new (top) and older specification (bottom) front wings available to Ferrari in Russia. Note the similarity to Red Bull in the new specification with its vertical slot in the endplate, with a raised and pushed-back footplate.