© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Top List

Russian GP: Best of team radio

Russian GP: Best of team radio
Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
9h ago

Recall the Russian Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.

Magnussen complains of tyre deg in FP1

Magnussen complains of tyre deg in FP1
1/14

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Team: “Feedback on the tyres, please?”
Magnussen: “Nowhere, they are completely ****. They are really really ***.”
Team: “OK, understood.”

Vettel and Raikkonen fail to make practice starts on time

Vettel and Raikkonen fail to make practice starts on time
2/14

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Vettel: “We have enough time for a start?”
Team: “There is 15 seconds.”
Vettel: “We should make it.”
Team: “Five seconds.”
Vettel: “Yeah, we’ll make it.”
Team: “Okay good.”
Vettel: “No, we just didn’t. Stop”
Team: “Aye, copy.”
Vettel: “P1. missed by one second.”
Vettel: “We’re going to miss the…”
Team: “Kimi, we need…”
Raikkonen: “Okay, but we’re gonna miss the…”
Team: “Stop the car, Kimi. stop the car…”
Raikkonen: “The ****”

Magnussen and Haas celebrate fifth place in qualifying

Magnussen and Haas celebrate fifth place in qualifying
3/14

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Team: “And we are P5. Amazing job mate, really great job.“
Magnussen: “Woohooo.”
Team: “You are really the king of Russia. Yeah, vamos!”
Magnussen: “Vamos espanol!“

Sainz asks Renault if he avoided other cars on opening lap

Sainz asks Renault if he avoided other cars on opening lap
4/14

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sainz: “Did I touch with anyone ‘cause I didn’t feel any touch or anything?”
Team: “Looks you touched with Sirotkin, Carlos. Let’s keep our head down, let’s keep pushing.”

Gasly is furious by brake failure

Gasly is furious by brake failure
5/14

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Team: “All okay, Pierre? All okay?”
Gasly: “What the ** is going on with the brakes?”
Team: “Okay Pierre, slow down and box. Slow down and box.”

Raikkonen is briefed on pitstop tactics

Raikkonen is briefed on pitstop tactics
6/14

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Team: “Opposite to Hamilton. Opposite to Hamilton.”
Raikkonen: “But I cannot see him.”

Mercedes strategist Vowles intervenes after team orders

Mercedes strategist Vowles intervenes after team orders
7/14

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Bottas: “Why Lewis isn’t getting through Verstappen? I was gonna go past the next lap.”
Vowles: “Valtteri, it’s James. We had a risk with Hamilton against Vettel. He has a small blister. I had to do this to make sure we secured this, I understand [your frustration].”

Alonso is least bothered about rivals when running outside points

Alonso is least bothered about rivals when running outside points
8/14

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Team: “Okay, Fernando as a heads-up, Stroll has been told he is okay to the end on his dash. And he is one bit of quali left.”
Alonso: “Yes mate. We are P15. I don’t care.”

Hulkenberg puzzled to see Verstappen leading the race

Hulkenberg puzzled to see Verstappen leading the race
9/14

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Hulkenberg: “The Red Bull is leading?”
Team: “Affirm.”
Hulkenberg: “How the heck did that happen?”
Team: “He’s not pitted yet. He has not pitted yet.”

Vettel wasn’t too pleased to lose time behind a lapped Magnussen

Vettel wasn’t too pleased to lose time behind a lapped Magnussen
10/14

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Vettel: “Come on, are you serious? 1.5 seconds, thank you.”

Bottas asks if Mercedes will swap places before the flag

Bottas asks if Mercedes will swap places before the flag
11/14

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Mercedes: "Positions will stay as they are, we will talk about it after the race".

Wolff speaks to Bottas after the flag

Wolff speaks to Bottas after the flag
12/14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Wolff: “Valtteri this is Toto. Difficult day for you, difficult day for us. Let's come together and discuss it.”

Verstappen and Red Bull celebrate after the race

Verstappen and Red Bull celebrate after the race
13/14

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Horner: “Well done, Max. It was a very good birthday drive. Your progression in seven laps into six was awesome. So very well done.”
Verstappen: “Yeah, was an exciting first few laps.“
Horner: “And happy birthday, happy 21st.”
Verstappen: “Thank you!”

Leclerc celebrates Class B win

Leclerc celebrates Class B win
14/14

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Team: “Excellent race Charles, excellent race. P7, P7.”
Leclerc: “Yes, it’s like a win for us. The top six is only Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari, right?”
Team: “Yes, exactly. Best of the rest. Really great. Great race from your side.”

Issue #39 of GP Gazette is online now

Issue #39 of GP Gazette is online now

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed
Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Author Rachit Thukral
Article type Top List

