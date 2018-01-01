Russian GP: Best of team radio

Magnussen complains of tyre deg in FP1 1 / 14 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images Team: “Feedback on the tyres, please?”

Magnussen: “Nowhere, they are completely ****. They are really really ***.”

Team: “OK, understood.”

Vettel and Raikkonen fail to make practice starts on time 2 / 14 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Vettel: “We have enough time for a start?”

Team: “There is 15 seconds.”

Vettel: “We should make it.”

Team: “Five seconds.”

Vettel: “Yeah, we’ll make it.”

Team: “Okay good.”

Vettel: “No, we just didn’t. Stop”

Team: “Aye, copy.”

Vettel: “P1. missed by one second.”

Vettel: “We’re going to miss the…”

Team: “Kimi, we need…”

Raikkonen: “Okay, but we’re gonna miss the…”

Team: “Stop the car, Kimi. stop the car…”

Raikkonen: “The ****”

Magnussen and Haas celebrate fifth place in qualifying 3 / 14 Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images Team: “And we are P5. Amazing job mate, really great job.“

Magnussen: “Woohooo.”

Team: “You are really the king of Russia. Yeah, vamos!”

Magnussen: “Vamos espanol!“

Sainz asks Renault if he avoided other cars on opening lap 4 / 14 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images Sainz: “Did I touch with anyone ‘cause I didn’t feel any touch or anything?”

Team: “Looks you touched with Sirotkin, Carlos. Let’s keep our head down, let’s keep pushing.”

Gasly is furious by brake failure 5 / 14 Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images Team: “All okay, Pierre? All okay?”

Gasly: “What the ** is going on with the brakes?”

Team: “Okay Pierre, slow down and box. Slow down and box.”



Raikkonen is briefed on pitstop tactics 6 / 14 Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images Team: “Opposite to Hamilton. Opposite to Hamilton.”

Raikkonen: “But I cannot see him.”

Mercedes strategist Vowles intervenes after team orders 7 / 14 Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images Bottas: “Why Lewis isn’t getting through Verstappen? I was gonna go past the next lap.”

Vowles: “Valtteri, it’s James. We had a risk with Hamilton against Vettel. He has a small blister. I had to do this to make sure we secured this, I understand [your frustration].”

Alonso is least bothered about rivals when running outside points 8 / 14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images Team: “Okay, Fernando as a heads-up, Stroll has been told he is okay to the end on his dash. And he is one bit of quali left.”

Alonso: “Yes mate. We are P15. I don’t care.”

Hulkenberg puzzled to see Verstappen leading the race 9 / 14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Hulkenberg: “The Red Bull is leading?”

Team: “Affirm.”

Hulkenberg: “How the heck did that happen?”

Team: “He’s not pitted yet. He has not pitted yet.”

Vettel wasn’t too pleased to lose time behind a lapped Magnussen 10 / 14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images Vettel: “Come on, are you serious? 1.5 seconds, thank you.”

Bottas asks if Mercedes will swap places before the flag 11 / 14 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images Mercedes: "Positions will stay as they are, we will talk about it after the race".

Wolff speaks to Bottas after the flag 12 / 14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Wolff: “Valtteri this is Toto. Difficult day for you, difficult day for us. Let's come together and discuss it.”

Verstappen and Red Bull celebrate after the race 13 / 14 Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images Horner: “Well done, Max. It was a very good birthday drive. Your progression in seven laps into six was awesome. So very well done.”

Verstappen: “Yeah, was an exciting first few laps.“

Horner: “And happy birthday, happy 21st.”

Verstappen: “Thank you!”