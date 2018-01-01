Russian GP: Best of team radio
Recall the Russian Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.
Magnussen complains of tyre deg in FP1
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Team: “Feedback on the tyres, please?”
Magnussen: “Nowhere, they are completely ****. They are really really ***.”
Team: “OK, understood.”
Vettel and Raikkonen fail to make practice starts on time
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Vettel: “We have enough time for a start?”
Team: “There is 15 seconds.”
Vettel: “We should make it.”
Team: “Five seconds.”
Vettel: “Yeah, we’ll make it.”
Team: “Okay good.”
Vettel: “No, we just didn’t. Stop”
Team: “Aye, copy.”
Vettel: “P1. missed by one second.”
Vettel: “We’re going to miss the…”
Team: “Kimi, we need…”
Raikkonen: “Okay, but we’re gonna miss the…”
Team: “Stop the car, Kimi. stop the car…”
Raikkonen: “The ****”
Magnussen and Haas celebrate fifth place in qualifying
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
Team: “And we are P5. Amazing job mate, really great job.“
Magnussen: “Woohooo.”
Team: “You are really the king of Russia. Yeah, vamos!”
Magnussen: “Vamos espanol!“
Sainz asks Renault if he avoided other cars on opening lap
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sainz: “Did I touch with anyone ‘cause I didn’t feel any touch or anything?”
Team: “Looks you touched with Sirotkin, Carlos. Let’s keep our head down, let’s keep pushing.”
Gasly is furious by brake failure
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Team: “All okay, Pierre? All okay?”
Gasly: “What the ** is going on with the brakes?”
Team: “Okay Pierre, slow down and box. Slow down and box.”
Raikkonen is briefed on pitstop tactics
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Team: “Opposite to Hamilton. Opposite to Hamilton.”
Raikkonen: “But I cannot see him.”
Mercedes strategist Vowles intervenes after team orders
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
Bottas: “Why Lewis isn’t getting through Verstappen? I was gonna go past the next lap.”
Vowles: “Valtteri, it’s James. We had a risk with Hamilton against Vettel. He has a small blister. I had to do this to make sure we secured this, I understand [your frustration].”
Alonso is least bothered about rivals when running outside points
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Team: “Okay, Fernando as a heads-up, Stroll has been told he is okay to the end on his dash. And he is one bit of quali left.”
Alonso: “Yes mate. We are P15. I don’t care.”
Hulkenberg puzzled to see Verstappen leading the race
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Hulkenberg: “The Red Bull is leading?”
Team: “Affirm.”
Hulkenberg: “How the heck did that happen?”
Team: “He’s not pitted yet. He has not pitted yet.”
Vettel wasn’t too pleased to lose time behind a lapped Magnussen
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Vettel: “Come on, are you serious? 1.5 seconds, thank you.”
Bottas asks if Mercedes will swap places before the flag
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Mercedes: "Positions will stay as they are, we will talk about it after the race".
Wolff speaks to Bottas after the flag
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Wolff: “Valtteri this is Toto. Difficult day for you, difficult day for us. Let's come together and discuss it.”
Verstappen and Red Bull celebrate after the race
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Horner: “Well done, Max. It was a very good birthday drive. Your progression in seven laps into six was awesome. So very well done.”
Verstappen: “Yeah, was an exciting first few laps.“
Horner: “And happy birthday, happy 21st.”
Verstappen: “Thank you!”
Leclerc celebrates Class B win
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
Team: “Excellent race Charles, excellent race. P7, P7.”
Leclerc: “Yes, it’s like a win for us. The top six is only Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari, right?”
Team: “Yes, exactly. Best of the rest. Really great. Great race from your side.”
Previous article
Issue #39 of GP Gazette is online now
Next article
Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Russian GP
|Author
|Rachit Thukral
|Article type
|Top List