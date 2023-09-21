Russell will keep "rolling the dice" after mindset change despite Singapore F1 crash
George Russell insists that he will keep "rolling the dice" and taking risks in an effort to get his Mercedes Formula 1 team into a winning position in 2023.
Russell says he has adopted such an approach after changing his mindset this year from playing "the long game" and collecting points to going all out for the big results.
In Singapore, Russell and team-mate Lewis Hamilton pitted for new tyres under a late safety car in an effort to have the firepower with which to attack race leader Carlos Sainz.
In the event, Russell was still behind Lando Norris in third when he crashed out of the race on the final lap, leaving Hamilton to pick up the position.
"It's not the first time I've had a difficult situation like that," he said. "I think through everybody's career you have ups and you have downs, and I'm very thankful for having some difficult situations to bounce back from in the past because I think it helps me deal with these situations better.
"Probably 24 to 36 hours it sort of takes to get over it, and you've always got to take the positives from a moment like that."
Russell said any mistakes he makes have resulted from trying hard.
"I think there's definitely a reason for all of them," he said. "And that's just pushing to the limit, and potentially on both occasions pushing over the limit, trying to extract more than what's possible.
"I think when I look at my championship winning years in junior formulae, go-karting, F4, GP3, F2, I was very much the [kind of] driver of just keep on getting results.
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
"If you've got to compromise one position, it's the long game, just keep on getting those results. And that was very much my mentality last year as well, just keep on getting those results. And it paid off well.
"Whereas I think this year we're definitely rolling the dice a bit more, and really going for those big results.
"You saw it [in Singapore], Zandvoort we obviously got it wrong, but it was another reason I'm definitely pushing myself above and beyond. You're going up against the best drivers in the world, and you're testing yourself."
Russell made it clear that Mercedes has been very supportive, with trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin telling him that his feisty drive in Singapore had been a boost for the team.
"Shov called me Sunday evening and said 'The only reason we were in that position to fight for a win was because of how incredibly you'd driven the whole weekend, the qualifying performance you did, the pace you showed in the race.
"'You gave us that feeling of what it's like to fight for victory again, so take that away from the weekend, and not the ending.'
"I take the positives, really pleased with the overall performance. I'm not going to let a mistake of two centimetres cloud my whole weekend, and I'd prefer to have a weekend like that rather than being off the pace and coming into a fortunate result."
Related video
Vettel: No regrets on retiring after realising how small F1 world is
Gasly wants smaller cockpit on 2024 Alpine F1 car compared to "long arms" Ocon
Russell says "strange" Suzuka surface causing massive F1 tyre degradation
Russell says "strange" Suzuka surface causing massive F1 tyre degradation Russell says "strange" Suzuka surface causing massive F1 tyre degradation
Wolff: Russell error will be engraved after 99.99% fantastic F1 Singapore GP
Wolff: Russell error will be engraved after 99.99% fantastic F1 Singapore GP Wolff: Russell error will be engraved after 99.99% fantastic F1 Singapore GP
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive
Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive
Hamilton: "Something's up" if Red Bull doesn't dominate at Suzuka
Hamilton: "Something's up" if Red Bull doesn't dominate at Suzuka Hamilton: "Something's up" if Red Bull doesn't dominate at Suzuka
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Latest news
Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing
Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing
Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’
Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’
‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday
‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday
Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side'
Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side' Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side'
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.