Russell: Trying to "reinvent the wheel" behind F1 form dip
George Russell says a change in set-up approach has lifted him out of his mid-season qualifying slump with Mercedes, saying he is no longer trying to "reinvent the wheel".
Russell enjoyed a strong start to the year but gradually started struggling in qualifying throughout the second quarter of the season, out-qualifying team-mate Lewis Hamilton just once since Monaco, which then put him on the back foot on Sundays.
Over the race weekends before the summer shutdown Russell repeatedly stated "things weren't clicking" for him aboard the Mercedes W14.
But as F1 reprised in Zandvoort he struck back by qualifying third behind Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, while Hamilton was the Mercedes driver struggling on Saturday.
Speaking at Monza, Russell revealed he changed his set-up approach with his core group of engineers after "overreaching" and trying to "reinvent the wheel".
"I probably lost my way slightly in the last couple of races before the break," he explained.
"This year [I was] overreaching at times, which has led to a bit of a drop in performance.
"What I think we've concluded is that we've been going wrong in set-up direction in the recent few races. And that's been compromising my confidence and qualifying performance, and we perhaps put too much emphasis on the race.
"But that's why I was so happy with Zandvoort, because we changed the approach, put full focus on qualifying and on regaining my confidence. And after five laps back in the car, I felt like I got my mojo back."
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Erik Junius
When asked by Motorsport.com just how easy it is with the current generations of ground-effect cars to get lost in the car's set-up, Russell likened his overthinking to putting too many cherries on a cake.
"Sometimes you need to recognise where the maximum potential is," he explained. "And if you're trying to exceed that potential in a given race weekend, nine times out of 10, you'll probably go backwards.
"We can't reinvent the wheel right here on this race weekend. You've got your package, you can tweak it, you can put the cherry on the cake.
"But if you focus too much on trying to add two or three cherries, you might ruin the cake altogether.
"Sometimes working harder but not smarter is not the way."
The main difficulty of getting the set-up right is a compromise between ride heights and consistent aerodynamic load through various corner types, which tends to make cars stiffer and harder to drive.
"I think with these generations of cars, you always are looking for that best trade-off," Russell added. "Most cars add their maximum downforce really low to the floor.
"You've got to run quite stiff and aggressive, which always comes at the expense of the ride and the compliance of the car.
"We've just been chasing one direction, thinking that would pay off and it hasn't.
"There are no guarantees that we've solved it. But I think we've got a clearer idea how to react."
"We've not reinvented the wheel, but I feel like we're on the right path."
Related video
How F1's best and worst traits have shaped the new ground-effect F2 car
Wolff: Avoiding escape clauses behind Hamilton's two-year Mercedes F1 deal
Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal
Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal Abu Dhabi '21, Tom Brady, turning 40 – What's behind Hamilton's new F1 deal
Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until 2025
Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until 2025 Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until 2025
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari 2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
F1 Italian GP results: Carlos Sainz fastest in practice for Ferrari
F1 Italian GP results: Carlos Sainz fastest in practice for Ferrari F1 Italian GP results: Carlos Sainz fastest in practice for Ferrari
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Latest news
2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari 2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises
Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises
JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole
JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole
Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice
Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.