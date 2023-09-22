Russell says "strange" Suzuka surface causing massive F1 tyre degradation
George Russell thinks a "strange" track surface at Suzuka has triggered massive tyre degradation, which has left Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix on the verge of being a three-stopper.
The Mercedes driver said that the opening day of practice on Friday had been a puzzling one, as there was so little grip on offer.
Speaking after ending second practice in fifth spot for Mercedes, 0.6 seconds adrift of pace-setter Max Verstappen, Russell said that it had not been a normal day of action.
He suggested that the asphalt, which includes newly laid sections through Turns 3, 4 and 7, was not behaving as anticipated.
"There seems to be a huge amount of tyre degradation," he said. "It's really weird in Suzuka.
"It is one of the best tracks in the world to drive, but this year it feels like the tarmac has really broken up and the cars are sliding on top of the surface.
"It's given a bit of a strange feeling to all the drivers out there, and that's what's contributing towards that tyre degradation."
With Pirelli bringing the hardest of its compounds to Japan, low degradation could have moved it towards a one-stop.
Russell thinks at the moment that, while he anticipates it eventually rubbering up enough to be a two-stopper, there is potential for it to need even more than that.
"Definitely, when we go to tracks like Jeddah, or Melbourne, on this newer Tarmac, it is really high grip," he said. "Even in Singapore in the new section, it was really fun for drivers to drive on and it doesn't offer much tyre degradation.
"Here, the tyre degradation looks probably closer to a three-stop at the moment than it is a one-stop, to put some perspective on it. But I think it will be a two-stop for everybody on Sunday. We will see what happens."
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Russell was not too downbeat about the performance of his Mercedes car, which seems to be in the middle of the chasing pack behind Red Bull.
"It was a half reasonable day, to be honest," he said. "Red Bull are back to the normal ways, which I don't think is a major surprise. For many, they seem very, very quick.
"We're not too far from P2. I think there are two tenths in it. So it's going to be a good fight between Ferrari and Lando [Norris]. But also, you've got cars like Alex [Albon] up there, as you often see in qualifying."
Russell's positivity was in contrast to team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who had a far more difficult day as he felt not much had gone right.
"A bad day, to be honest," said Hamilton, after he ended up 14th in the afternoon. "A real struggle out there. A long way off: two seconds off in the first session, over a second off in the second. So it's working away, trying to fix the car, fix the balance."
Hamilton said with the W14 having shown itself to not be too good in high-speed corners this year, there was little hope of a repeat of the strong form it showed at Singapore last weekend.
"It's an area where we need to work on, getting the car in a bit more of a sweet spot and not overheating our tyres as much," he explained.
"But we'll work on it overnight and try to turn it around for tomorrow. But we definitely won't be winning this weekend."
FIA admits Verstappen should have been penalised in F1 Singapore GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Japanese GP
Russell will keep "rolling the dice" after mindset change despite Singapore F1 crash
Russell will keep "rolling the dice" after mindset change despite Singapore F1 crash Russell will keep "rolling the dice" after mindset change despite Singapore F1 crash
Wolff: Russell error will be engraved after 99.99% fantastic F1 Singapore GP
Wolff: Russell error will be engraved after 99.99% fantastic F1 Singapore GP Wolff: Russell error will be engraved after 99.99% fantastic F1 Singapore GP
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Hamilton suggests using AI to improve stewards' decisions after Verstappen error
Hamilton suggests using AI to improve stewards' decisions after Verstappen error Hamilton suggests using AI to improve stewards' decisions after Verstappen error
Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive
Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Latest news
F1 Japanese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
F1 Japanese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more F1 Japanese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
Sainz: No regrets after U-turn on failed Ferrari F1 car set-up gamble
Sainz: No regrets after U-turn on failed Ferrari F1 car set-up gamble Sainz: No regrets after U-turn on failed Ferrari F1 car set-up gamble
Norris: Hard to beat Verstappen unless Piastri emulates Senna/Prost in Japan F1 race
Norris: Hard to beat Verstappen unless Piastri emulates Senna/Prost in Japan F1 race Norris: Hard to beat Verstappen unless Piastri emulates Senna/Prost in Japan F1 race
Alex Marquez out of MotoGP Indian GP, Japan participation in doubt
Alex Marquez out of MotoGP Indian GP, Japan participation in doubt Alex Marquez out of MotoGP Indian GP, Japan participation in doubt
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.