Subscribe
Previous / Verstappen reveals Vettel vote of confidence in F1 win record bid Next / F1 live: The Dutch GP as it happened
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Russell praises "huge progress" at former team Williams F1

Mercedes driver George Russell says he is "really pleased" to see Alex Albon alongside him on row two of Formula 1's Dutch Grand Prix amid "huge progress" at Williams.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
Alex Albon, Williams Racing, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Russell spent three years at Williams at the start of his F1 career before returning to parent team Mercedes, with his close friend Albon his replacement as the Grove team's lead driver.

Williams has been struggling following years of underinvestment, but empowered by new owners Dorilton, former Mercedes man James Vowles has been overhauling the team to return it back to the front of the midfield.

Not unlike last year, the team's efficient, lower-downforce F1 car has been excelling at low-downforce circuits but less impressive on tracks where high loads are required.

However, at Zandvoort, Albon and rookie team-mate Logan Sargeant have bucked that trend, with Albon qualifying fourth and Sargeant tenth following a Q3 crash.

"I'm really pleased to see him up there and it goes to show when you get your confidence how that can really transform the performance," Russell praised Albon's qualifying performance.

"Williams is making a huge amount of progress at the moment and I think James Vowles is having a really positive impact there. I think he's definitely the best man for the job for what Williams need at the moment for their resurgence.

"It's great to see more than just the top teams fighting and that's what we want in Formula 1, we want everybody to have a chance if they do a good job."

Alexander Albon, Williams FW45

Alexander Albon, Williams FW45

Photo by: Erik Junius

Polesitter Max Verstappen, who had Albon as his Red Bull team-mate for 18 months, was similarly impressed.

"They've been quick in the wet, they've been quick in the dry, so that's very impressive to see," said Verstappen. And that's great for the sport as well, that more teams are up there.

"And yeah, very happy for Alex himself. He's a great guy, he was my team-mate before. Very happy for him to be up there and have - for at least this weekend - a very competitive car."

Second-place qualifying Lando Norris also thought it was "good to have [Williams] in the battle too" but wasn't overly surprised by its performance.

"I wouldn't say it's a big, big surprise because they've been very competitive at certain places but every now and then," he pointed out. "Silverstone was a similar thing, he was P1 through practice and so on.

"Now, they just managed to keep it more through qualifying and into Q3 especially. I'm happy for him and the whole team. Logan was there all the way pretty much into Q3. They look strong, they made some big progress this season."

Read Also:
shares

Related video

Verstappen reveals Vettel vote of confidence in F1 win record bid

F1 live: The Dutch GP as it happened
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

Formula 1

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024 Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

Wolff slams "catastrophic" Dutch GP strategy from "subpar" Mercedes F1

Wolff slams "catastrophic" Dutch GP strategy from "subpar" Mercedes F1

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Wolff slams "catastrophic" Dutch GP strategy from "subpar" Mercedes F1 Wolff slams "catastrophic" Dutch GP strategy from "subpar" Mercedes F1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

George Russell More from
George Russell
Russell: Wrong to call 2023 F1 season a failure for Mercedes

Russell: Wrong to call 2023 F1 season a failure for Mercedes

Formula 1

Russell: Wrong to call 2023 F1 season a failure for Mercedes Russell: Wrong to call 2023 F1 season a failure for Mercedes

Russell wants F1 to allow set-up changes after FP1 on sprint weekends

Russell wants F1 to allow set-up changes after FP1 on sprint weekends

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Russell wants F1 to allow set-up changes after FP1 on sprint weekends Russell wants F1 to allow set-up changes after FP1 on sprint weekends

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive

Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive

F1 Dutch GP results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag

F1 Dutch GP results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag

Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag F1 Dutch GP results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Latest news

Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit

Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit

Indy IndyCar
Gateway

Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit

Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win

Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Milwaukee

Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall

Indy IndyCar
Gateway

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall

IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival

IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival

IMSA IMSA
Virginia

IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe