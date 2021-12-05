Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Saudi Arabian GP red-flagged twice after early crashes Next / Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen in crazy race
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Russell: F1 "has a lot to learn" from unnecessary Jeddah danger

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

Williams Formula 1 driver George Russell believes "motorsport has a lot to learn" from a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and says its Jeddah's Corniche street circuit needs to be made safer.

Russell: F1 "has a lot to learn" from unnecessary Jeddah danger

Russell was eliminated from Sunday's race, which was red-flagged twice, after being smacked from behind by the Haas of Nikita Mazepin on lap 16, as the bunched up field streamed through the first sector following a restart.

Russell was taking avoiding action for Red Bull's out of control Sergio Perez, who was spun round by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

The Briton just managed to slow down to avoid the Mexican, but behind him Mazepin was powerless to avoid hitting the back of the Williams through one of Jeddah's many blind sections.

While all drivers escaped without injuries, the type of accident was exactly what many drivers and observers were fearing due to the circuit's combination of extreme high speed, limited visibility and run-off areas.

According to Russell, the incident was "pretty inevitable" and believes the track is not safe enough to race on.

"It seemed pretty inevitable, you go around a Turn 2 that's fairly wide and open - cars can go side by side - and then it really funnels in and goes pretty narrow pretty fast," he told Motorsport.com right after his exit.

"I came around a blind corner, cars were everywhere, I slowed down and then got completely hit from behind.

"So, a lot to learn I think for motorsport this weekend, because it's an incredibly exhilarating and exciting track to drive but it's lacking a lot from a safety perspective and a racing perspective.

"And there are unnecessary incidents waiting to happen in all of these small kinks that are blind, which are not even corners in an F1 car, but they just offer unnecessary danger."

The Safety Car Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

The Safety Car Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

With Formula 1 due to revisit Jeddah in March next year, Russell hopes the organisers and the FIA will make the necessary changes to improve safety around the track.

He thinks a lot of "unnecessary risks" can be removed by straightening out some of the blink flat-out kinks.

"I think you live and learn from these experiences," he explained. "You can't blame anybody for trying to make an incredible racetrack and ultimately, that's what they achieved. But I think nobody foresaw what was about to happen with all of these blind corners.

"In my opinion, yeah, track changes are needed, you've got so many of these small kinks that are totally unnecessary.

"And that could all just be made into a straight line from Turn 2 to Turn 4 and just be straight from Turn 17 to 22. We've got five corners, which is a section which is totally easy flat out, even with the DRS.

"I don't know what the limitations are, that also needs to be looked at. And ideally, if that was made into a straight line the safety would drastically improve.

"I think they've got the resources to do it here, so it shouldn't be a limitation. Safety needs to come first.

"If you can improve the danger drastically with small changes, then it's a no brainer."

The collision between Russell and Mazepin happened after the race was red flagged a first time for a crash by the second Haas of Mick Schumacher on lap 13.

The race was also interrupted by numerous Virtual Safety Car interventions to clear debris.

shares
comments
Saudi Arabian GP red-flagged twice after early crashes
Previous article

Saudi Arabian GP red-flagged twice after early crashes
Next article

Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen in crazy race

Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen in crazy race
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen doesn't know what happened in "terrible" Q3 crash Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't know what happened in "terrible" Q3 crash

Hamilton reprimanded for Mazepin FP3 incident at Jeddah Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton reprimanded for Mazepin FP3 incident at Jeddah

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Saudi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Saudi GP

Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen in crazy race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen in crazy race

Russell: F1 "has a lot to learn" from unnecessary Jeddah danger
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: F1 "has a lot to learn" from unnecessary Jeddah danger

Saudi Arabian GP red-flagged twice after early crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP red-flagged twice after early crashes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Prime

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Motorsport.com's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer Tim Wright explains.

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren Prime

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren

From being lapped by his own teammate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing wind tunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.