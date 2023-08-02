Russell: Mercedes taking inspiration from “glory years” for 2024 F1 car
George Russell says that Mercedes is taking inspiration from previous generations of cars from its “glory years” as it develops its 2024 Formula 1 contender.
Between 2014 and 2021 the Brackley team won the constructors’ title eight times and took seven drivers’ titles between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.
Its form took a dive with the W13 under the new aerodynamic regulations last year, and it has only scored one win over the last two seasons.
A series of updates has improved this year’s W14, but in recent races Russell has questioned the set-up direction, especially after bouncing became an issue at Spa.
“I think this weekend's validated that probably the direction we've taken with the set-up in recent races hasn't been the right one,” said Russell when asked by Motorsport.com if he felt more comfortable at Spa.
“We suffered with a huge amount of bouncing today. A number of teams did, maybe not as severe as we did, still obviously a bit of a shame to see that as a sport at the pinnacle the majority of teams are still struggling with bouncing. I hope something can be solved in that regard in the future.”
Asked if it was a set-up issue that could be addressed rather than a general trend with the updates, he said: “Yeah, definitely can be tweaked. I think we're working really hard on the characteristics for next year.
“We're looking a lot at how the previous generations of cars were for Mercedes during the glory years, and using that as a bit of inspiration, as clearly that was one of the best cars in history. So that's given us some pointers on where we need to try and aim for.”
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Russell sits sixth in the standings heading into the summer break, two places behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton, while Mercedes occupies the second spot in the teams' championship behind the dominant Red Bull squad.
Summing up the first half of the campaign, Russell said: “A season of two halves. So, I'd say the first six races were really strong. The last six races not so much. A few ideas why that is, quite a lot of missed opportunities this season for various reasons.
“Some from mistakes of my own, some like the failure in Australia cost me a lot of points. But nevertheless, if you're not fighting for the P1 in the drivers’ championship, you just want to maximise the constructors’, and so far we're kind of doing that.
“I'm sure we're going to be strong in the second half of the season. And we've got some little things come in after the break.
"But I'm confident we can sort of secure the second best team [position], and try and close that gap further.”
Related video
Mercedes reveals areas of investigation for F1 car bouncing
Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test
Why Mercedes' F1 sidepod changes are still only a makeshift solution
Why Mercedes' F1 sidepod changes are still only a makeshift solution Why Mercedes' F1 sidepod changes are still only a makeshift solution
Mercedes reveals areas of investigation for F1 car bouncing
Mercedes reveals areas of investigation for F1 car bouncing Mercedes reveals areas of investigation for F1 car bouncing
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Latest news
WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win
WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win
MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone
MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone
AWA lands new Corvettes for two-car, multi-year IMSA GTD program
AWA lands new Corvettes for two-car, multi-year IMSA GTD program AWA lands new Corvettes for two-car, multi-year IMSA GTD program
Why Ben Sulayem pushes on with new team process despite F1 criticisms
Why Ben Sulayem pushes on with new team process despite F1 criticisms Why Ben Sulayem pushes on with new team process despite F1 criticisms
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat
The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.