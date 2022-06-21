Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Magnussen: F1 race control too easy to influence after Ocon radio call Next / How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector
Formula 1 News

Russell: Mercedes "falling into traps" with F1 car set-up

George Russell says his Mercedes Formula 1 team keeps falling into traps as it tries different set-up directions with the W13.

Adam Cooper
By:
Russell: Mercedes "falling into traps" with F1 car set-up
Listen to this article

The Brackley outfit believes that it has addressed porpoising, and instead it is now dealing with bouncing and bottoming with a very stiff car.

Russell says that every time the team changes something on the car, another issue crops up.

He adds that every venue is creating its own challenges for the engineers, and so he doesn't know what to expect at the next race at Silverstone.

"I'd like to think the high-speed nature should suit us slightly more," he said when asked about his home event.

"But there's no guarantees, every single track we've gone to, it's sort of thrown an unknown at us.

"And we're facing different issues every single race weekend. So I'd like to think we'll be more competitive, but I really don't know."

Asked to expand on his "different issues" comment he said: "Just with the overall car, we sort of solve one issue and we fall into another trap.

"Porpoising has been solved. But then when you run the car close to the ground, we're hitting the ground quite aggressively.

"There doesn't seem to be any sweet spot at the moment."

Mercedes tweaked to a higher ride-height in Montreal, but Russell said it didn't seem to impact performance, as he continued his streak of top five finishes with fourth place at the Canadian Grand Prix - aided by Red Bull's Sergio Perez retiring and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finishing fifth having started at the back due to grid penalties.

"We've run high, we've run low," he said. "And the performance hasn't improved or decreased, and the stiffness and the bottoming hasn't really changed, surprisingly, I think.

"Even when you run high, you have different effects. When you run low, you have different effects. It's a really tricky iteration of car to get on top of."

Read Also:

He conceded that the team still has a lot of work to do: "Yesterday looked very promising at times. But the actual pace deficit to the front-running car was still pretty substantial.

"So even though it looked on paper to have been a bit of an improvement, we're still a long way from where we need to be. So we haven't made a huge amount of progress as yet.

"But we're still working as hard as we can to close the gap."

shares
comments
Magnussen: F1 race control too easy to influence after Ocon radio call
Previous article

Magnussen: F1 race control too easy to influence after Ocon radio call
Next article

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

George Russell More from
George Russell
Russell: Zero regrets over ‘high risk, high reward’ slick tyre gamble Canadian GP
Formula 1

Russell: Zero regrets over ‘high risk, high reward’ slick tyre gamble

Hamilton labels Canada F1 set-up experiments a ‘disaster’ Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton labels Canada F1 set-up experiments a ‘disaster’

What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments

Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record
Formula 1

Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.