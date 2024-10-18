Russell hopes for GPDA talks with FIA in Mexico over "silly" F1 swearing fiasco
F1 championship leader Max Verstappen has support from fellow drivers after Singapore GP swearing incident
George Russell says that the Grand Prix Drivers' Association is hoping for a meeting next week with the FIA in the wake of Max Verstappen's punishment for swearing.
Verstappen was effectively given community service by the FIA for using strong language in the Thursday press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix, and the Dutchman responded by giving minimal answers in the follow-up FIA press sessions on the Saturday and Sunday.
He received support from his peers, and GPDA chief Russell says that the drivers are aiming to speak to the governing body to bring a resolution to the situation.
Verstappen's punishment has yet to be communicated by the FIA, although Lewis Hamilton had earlier suggested that the championship leader should boycott it in protest.
Having had no talks with the FIA as yet, Verstappen has also stated that he will continue his largely silent protest should he be involved in any FIA press conferences over the US Grand Prix weekend.
Watch: Why Red Bull's Bib "Trick" has Sparked Controversy - F1 US GP Media Day Reaction
"Yeah, definitely between the drivers, a lot have spoken regarding swearing. It does seem a little bit silly that it has come to this," Russell explained.
"I mean, we've yet to speak with the FIA, but we hope to do so probably next week, maybe in Mexico. But collectively, we're all on the same page.
"I think next week, we'll probably formally put something towards you guys [the media] to read from the drivers as a united whole."
Explaining what the content would be, Russell wanted to ensure that the drivers felt comfortable showing emotion on the team radio during the race - adding that it was up to F1's broadcasters to filter through any strong language.
However, Russell also recognised that drivers could potentially be more circumspect with their language in official media sessions.
"I think generally speaking, we don't want to be taking away the heat of the moment, emotions that drivers show during a race," the Briton added.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, and George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
"I think it is down to maybe the broadcaster, when it comes to the race, to choose if they want to broadcast that or not.
"It is very challenging for the drivers when you have a microphone, you're talking with your team, you're in the middle of battle.
"But equally, you know, if it's in an environment like this [a press session], maybe we have a duty just to be conscious of our words. I think next week we'll probably collectively have maybe a letter or something together just to share with everyone."
