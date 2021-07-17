Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Aggressive Alonso plans to stay on F1's “dark side”
Formula 1 / British GP News

Russell hit with British GP grid penalty for Sainz incident

By:

George Russell has been given a three-place grid penalty for causing a collision in an incident with Carlos Sainz in the first Formula 1 sprint qualifying race at Silverstone.

Russell hit with British GP grid penalty for Sainz incident

The Williams driver finished the sprint race in ninth place but will start Sunday's British Grand Prix from 12th place due to the penalty, with Esteban Ocon promoted up to ninth, Sainz to 10th and Gasly to 11th.

Russell has also been handed one penalty point on his F1 licence, moving him on to seven points in total over a 12-month rolling period.

The clash between Russell and Sainz was placed under investigation by the FIA Stewards during the sprint race, with a hearing taking place on Saturday evening involving both drivers.

Read Also:

Russell and Sainz went side-by-side into Brooklands, the Williams driver locking his brakes and understeering into the Ferrari. With Sainz pushed fully off of the track, the FIA stewards deemed Russell responsible for causing a collision.

While previous clashes in recent races have resulted in time penalties during races, the incident has been treated like a penalty from qualifying given the new sprint race format.

"The Stewards note that breaches of the regulations of this sort in a race normally result in time penalties, which are scaled based on normal Grand Prix race lengths," the FIA stewards notice read.

"Both because of the shorter length of Sprint Qualifying and because it is used to establish the grid for the race, the Stewards feel that grid position penalties, as imposed here, are more appropriate."

After the sprint race Sainz held Russell wholly responsible having been on his outside at the corner.

"I think it was a pretty obvious mistake from George," Sainz told Sky Sports F1.

"I guess it's difficult for us in dirty air following each other, it's easy to do mistakes like he did, but obviously it cost me quite dearly today going from tenth I think that we were battling, to last, and then having to come back to P11 and finishing behind him."

Russell felt there was little he could have done to avoid the incident as he believed Sainz had "cut in on me".

"Carlos came from quite wide and sort of cut in on me. I saw it, but there was nothing really more I could have done with the angle I was at," Russell said.

"I was trying to steer more, I was on the brakes, but as you can see I started to lock up as he was closing the door, so there was nothing more I could have done."

shares
comments

Related video

Aggressive Alonso plans to stay on F1's “dark side”

Previous article

Aggressive Alonso plans to stay on F1's “dark side”
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept

11 h
2
Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

12 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

23 h
4
Formula 1

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race

11 h
5
Formula 1

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025

1 d
Latest news
Russell hit with British GP grid penalty for Sainz incident
Formula 1

Russell hit with British GP grid penalty for Sainz incident

9m
Aggressive Alonso plans to stay on F1's “dark side”
Formula 1

Aggressive Alonso plans to stay on F1's “dark side”

22m
The successes and warning signs from F1's first sprint race
Formula 1

The successes and warning signs from F1's first sprint race

36m
Brawn: Fan reaction to first F1 sprint "very positive"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Brawn: Fan reaction to first F1 sprint "very positive"

39m
Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin
Formula 1

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin

1 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the British Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
2 h

Starting Grid for the British Grand Prix

Formula 1: Verstappen beats Hamilton in British GP sprint qualifying 01:00
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Verstappen beats Hamilton in British GP sprint qualifying

Formula 1: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying at the British GP 01:14
Formula 1
10 h

Formula 1: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying at the British GP

Starting Grid for the British GP Sprint Qualifying Race 01:05
Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021

Starting Grid for the British GP Sprint Qualifying Race

Formula 1: Gasly 'really positive' talks about future at Alpha Tauri 00:42
Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021

Formula 1: Gasly 'really positive' talks about future at Alpha Tauri

More from
Haydn Cobb
Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin British GP
Formula 1

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin

Ocon feels his F1 "pace is back" after Silverstone turnaround British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ocon feels his F1 "pace is back" after Silverstone turnaround

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Prime
FIA F3

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

George Russell More from
George Russell
Sainz: Russell F1 collision “pretty obvious mistake from George” British GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Russell F1 collision “pretty obvious mistake from George”

Russell: F1 sprint "offers an opportunity for Williams" British GP
Formula 1

Russell: F1 sprint "offers an opportunity for Williams"

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime
Formula 1

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Trending Today

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025

Silverstone F2: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips
FIA F2 FIA F2

Silverstone F2: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021

Latest news

Russell hit with British GP grid penalty for Sainz incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell hit with British GP grid penalty for Sainz incident

Aggressive Alonso plans to stay on F1's “dark side”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aggressive Alonso plans to stay on F1's “dark side”

The successes and warning signs from F1's first sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

The successes and warning signs from F1's first sprint race

Brawn: Fan reaction to first F1 sprint "very positive"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: Fan reaction to first F1 sprint "very positive"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.