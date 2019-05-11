Russell to take Spanish GP grid penalty for gearbox change

The Williams Formula 1 driver crashed backwards into the barriers at Turn 4 in the closing minutes of final free practice on Saturday, bringing out the red flags.

After examination of his car back in the Williams garage, the team decided that following the rear-end collision a new gearbox would be needed. It means Russell will take a five-place penalty, which will almost certainly move him to the back of the grid.

Russell tweeted immediately following his crash to apologise to his team for the extra work needed ahead of qualifying.

“Sorry guys, pushing hard to find the limit and just stepped over it,” he said. “The team are working hard to get the car out for Quali.”