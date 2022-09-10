Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty Next / FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid

Mercedes driver George Russell says "we don't deserve to be starting P2" for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix after a "frustrating" qualifying.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid
Listen to this article

Russell finished sixth in Saturday's qualifying at Monza, having been outpaced by teammate Lewis Hamilton in fifth and missing out on pole by 1.3 seconds.

But grid penalties for Hamilton, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez ahead mean Russell will be promoted to second alongside poleman Charles Leclerc.

The Briton feels this starting position wasn't warranted by his pace in qualifying having been unable to "get the car in that sweet spot" as the W13's inconsistency is once again plaguing Mercedes' weekend.

"We don't deserve to be starting P2 after today's performance," Russell said.

"It was again a frustrating session because we can't seem to get the car in that sweet spot.

"FP1 the car felt great, in FP2, FP3 substantially worse. In Q1, the car felt great, [we were] a few tenths off Ferrari. Q2 was worse, Q3 was worse.

"But ultimately that's been a theme this season. Lining up P2 we'll have a faster race car, probably not fast enough to battle with Max, potentially [we can fight] Charles."

George Russell, Mercedes AMG

George Russell, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The changing behaviour of the car between sessions has stumped both Russell and Mercedes, and finds it "disappointing" that no fix has been found this late into the season.

Russell says Mercedes is in a "no man's land" in terms of qualifying performance, but feels the car is fast enough in race trim to fight for the podium at Monza.

"I'd love to tell you," he responded when asked if set-up tweaks were causing his issues.

"We've got the best engineers in the business working day and night to understand why our performance is fluctuating so much 15 races in and we still don't have a grasp as to why that is.

"So, that is a bit disappointing.

"We are in no man's land on a Saturday in terms of performance because we're so far behind the front two and a little bit ahead of the midfield. At least we have a fast race car."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty
Previous article

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty
Next article

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
F2 Monza: Daruvala wins feature race after red flag interruption Monza
FIA F2

F2 Monza: Daruvala wins feature race after red flag interruption

Bottas: Alfa must improve reliability to overturn F1 results dearth Italian GP
Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa must improve reliability to overturn F1 results dearth

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime
MotoGP

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

George Russell More from
George Russell
Moment of "confusion" behind Hamilton-Russell Dutch GP F1 near-miss Dutch GP
Formula 1

Moment of "confusion" behind Hamilton-Russell Dutch GP F1 near-miss

Russell: "Mixed emotions" after unexpected Spa F1 podium shot Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell: "Mixed emotions" after unexpected Spa F1 podium shot

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone British GP Prime
Formula 1

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023
Formula 1

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023

Hamilton set to start from back of Monza grid after F1 engine change
Formula 1

Hamilton set to start from back of Monza grid after F1 engine change

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Belgian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

Latest news

Herta not giving up on "F1 dream" despite likely superlicence rejection
Formula 1 Formula 1

Herta not giving up on "F1 dream" despite likely superlicence rejection

Colton Herta will not give up on his Formula 1 dream even if the FIA rejects his superlicence application, says his IndyCar race-winning father.

De Vries had 'lost the thought' of racing in F1 as reserve driver
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries had 'lost the thought' of racing in F1 as reserve driver

Nyck de Vries admits he had almost 'lost the thought' of actually getting the chance to race in Formula 1 in his role as a reserve driver.

Hamilton might 'watch Game of Thrones' if stuck in DRS train in Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton might 'watch Game of Thrones' if stuck in DRS train in Italian GP

Lewis Hamilton fears getting "stuck" in a DRS train in the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix coming from 19th, joking he'll take an iPad to entertain himself if that happens.

Norris and Ricciardo expect struggle to repeat 2021 Italian GP F1 heroics
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris and Ricciardo expect struggle to repeat 2021 Italian GP F1 heroics

McLaren's Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo believe they will struggle to repeat 2021's Italian GP scenario and hold back faster cars at Monza.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.