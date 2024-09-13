Russell suffers Mercedes engine problems in Baku F1 practice
The Silver Arrows team-mates had very different experiences during practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton had contrasting fortunes during Friday’s free practice sessions for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Russell needed a change of engine after early issues, which were compounded by further problems towards the end of the day.
After FP1, Mercedes spotted an anomaly in the oil analysis it was conducting on Russell’s engine. It then decided to swap in a different engine from his pool for FP2, which delayed him getting into the session.
The team is confident the removed engine can be used again and it will be fully analysed, but the understanding is the change was made for precautionary reasons rather than anything being obviously broken.
Russell was left looking across the garage for hope ahead of qualifying as he goes into the weekend on the back foot.
When asked if the reason for the issue had been found, Russell said: “For now, no. Not too sure exactly, we just knew we had to change the engine.
“So we had a problem after FP1, obviously delayed the session and then we also had a problem at the end of the session too.
“It wasn’t our finest Friday, that is for sure, but Lewis is looking quick out there so we know the car is capable of something strong, but once again Ferrari look really, really strong around here – they always seem to be fast in Baku.
“The problem was the engine in FP1, then at the end it was actually a sensor failure, so we pitted because we thought we had a water leak but we didn’t.”
Even when he could complete some running, Russell was not happy with his performance and will need to rally himself to improve.
“It was feeling okay, it wasn’t feeling superb for me out there,” he added.
“I was struggling, I was definitely off the pace compared to Lewis. I was really struggling with confidence in the car and getting my tyres in the right window so I need to try and step up my game a little bit for tomorrow and try and close the gap.”
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Hamilton, however, was feeling positive following his own performance as he ended FP2 in third, just 0.066 seconds off the pace of Charles Leclerc at the head of the field.
That has left the seven-time world champion looking cautiously optimistic of a good weekend in the Azeri capital.
“It was a really good day. I enjoyed today, I hit the ground running from the get-go and made incremental steps with the set-up – and for once felt like we didn’t have steps that we had to come back on, it was consistently building,” he said.
“I don’t know how my long run is compared to others but we didn’t get a huge amount of laps. Yeah, I think Red Bull seem pretty quick, as does the Ferrari, but we are there or thereabouts.
“On this day you don’t know what fuel loads everyone is on and often when we get to P3 or particularly when we get to qualifying everyone takes a step and we haven’t so far, we haven’t always.
“I think we will stay cautious and just try to do the best we can with what we have, I hope we are closer to the front than it seems maybe but we will find out tomorrow.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Two Mercedes collisions behind Verstappen’s Hamilton penalty call in Italian GP
Hamilton "furious" for wasting shot at Monza F1 pole
What to expect from Hamilton at Ferrari in F1 2025
Mercedes ditches problematic F1 floor upgrade for Baku
Mercedes duo puzzled as W15 got “almost slower” over Italian GP
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Latest news
Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan qualifying record
The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s “wrong time” Baku qualifying exit
Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Baku qualifying
Brad Perez is hunting for "80-percenter" opportunities to get ahead in racing
Prime
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments