Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Next / Mercedes unsure Ricciardo’s F1 strategy would have changed Mexico result
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP News

Russell drove “too cautiously” in first lap F1 battle with Hamilton

George Russell admits that he took it “too cautiously” at the start of the Formula 1 Mexico City GP when he lost places to Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez.

Adam Cooper
By:
Russell drove “too cautiously” in first lap F1 battle with Hamilton
Listen to this article

Russell started second, but after giving space to Hamilton he emerged from the opening sequence of corners on the first lap in fourth place, a position he still held at the end of the race.

Russell admitted that recent frustrations, including his first corner collision with Carlos Sainz in Austin, encouraged him to take a careful approach, especially when battling with his team-mate.

“I knew I wouldn't have been able to overtake Max [Verstappen] on the outside,” said Russell when asked by Motorsport.com about his first lap. “But having Lewis on the inside I didn't want to be too aggressive, obviously him being my team-mate.

“And ultimately that that cost me and caused me to lose two positions. So ultimately if I had managed to maintain position, I probably would have finished second today.”

Asked if he would have given the same space to anyone other than his team-mate, Russell said: “Yeah, I think it was more in Turn 1 to be honest, I would have ordinarily just chopped across or in Turn 2 I would have run the driver wide.

“So yeah, that's the way the game works sometimes. I'd like to think it would have been the same had it been the other way around. Maybe, maybe not, I'm not too sure.

“But I've had a bit of a scrappy last three races on my behalf, too many incidents, too many mistakes. And that was probably a factor of taking it too cautiously. And there's a balance in there somewhere.”

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Russell admitted to some frustration about the strategy he ran in Mexico. Early in the race he indicated that he wanted to run long on his opening set of mediums and then switch to softs, a choice used very successfully by Daniel Ricciardo. However, not long after that message he mirrored Hamilton’s strategy by going to hards.

“Lots of positives to take away from the weekend,” he said. “It would have also been interesting to see how we performed had we started on the soft and gone to the medium, or even if we extended the medium and went to the soft at the end. That was what I was pushing for in the car. Everything's easier in hindsight.”

Expanding on the strategy choice, he said: “There was no real thought about starting on the soft, but there was definitely a thought of extending the medium, and going into the soft.

“I'm not too sure, I think we reacted to [Nicholas] Latifi and Lewis, they both put the hard on and were setting green sectors everywhere. But the hard tyre just did not work from lap two onwards.

“I think generally this weekend Pirelli brought too hard a compound. So the soft should have been a medium, the medium should have been the hard, and the hard was like an ultra hard, effectively.

“So seeing Ricciardo's performance is a little bit disappointing as well, because I really felt like I could have continued on that medium at a good pace, and we would have been flying at the end on that soft.”

Russell made it clear on the radio that he wasn’t happy with the hard tyres, but there was nothing that the team could do. In the end he made a late extra stop just to secure fastest lap.

“I don't think there was so much frustration as such,” he said. “You're just trying to put your point across, and when you're out there it's physically demanding, and there's a lot going on and you're struggling with the car, and it may come across in that way.

“But I was trying to get my point across. I felt good on the medium. The pace was looking strong, before Lewis pitted I was closing the gap. When I was in the lead I was setting personal bests.

“As I said, it's so easy in hindsight, and perhaps we should have recognised that there was no way I would have been able to overtake Checo with the hard tyre, and the only way would have been to put a soft.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Previous article

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Next article

Mercedes unsure Ricciardo’s F1 strategy would have changed Mexico result

Mercedes unsure Ricciardo’s F1 strategy would have changed Mexico result
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Ricciardo "didn't plan" to overtake Tsunoda ahead of Mexico F1 clash Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo "didn't plan" to overtake Tsunoda ahead of Mexico F1 clash

Gasly wants talks with stewards after nearing F1 race ban in Mexico GP Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Gasly wants talks with stewards after nearing F1 race ban in Mexico GP

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Red Bull "too fast" for Mercedes to beat in F1 Mexican GP Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull "too fast" for Mercedes to beat in F1 Mexican GP

Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Prime
Formula 1

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Wolff: Mexico is Mercedes’ best F1 chance yet of winning this season Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Mexico is Mercedes’ best F1 chance yet of winning this season

Tech: Mercedes tweaks new F1 front wing design Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Tech: Mercedes tweaks new F1 front wing design

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime
Formula E

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Latest news

Logano calls for new rule against 'awesome' Chastain move
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Logano calls for new rule against 'awesome' Chastain move

Joey Logano was extremely impressed with Ross Chastain's daring last-lap move against the outside wall at Martinsville (V.A.) Speedway, but warned of potential consequences if left unchecked.

How the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar was designed
Video Inside
WEC WEC

How the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar was designed

Ferrari has launched its new Le Mans Hypercar that will take the Italian manufacturer back to the pinnacle of sportscar racing in next year’s World Endurance Championship.

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Mexican GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Mexican GP

Although this year's edition of the Formula 1 race in Mexico was hardly a classic, there were lots of significant threads tied up off-track as the cost cap furore reached a resolution. Add that to a record breaker, a return of a once-great force, and a roll-back on an earlier penalty, and there were many talking points - here's the 10 biggest stories.

Mercedes unsure Ricciardo’s F1 strategy would have changed Mexico result
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes unsure Ricciardo’s F1 strategy would have changed Mexico result

Mercedes is unsure that following Daniel Ricciardo’s medium-to-soft tyre strategy would have been enough to beat Max Verstappen to Formula 1 victory in Mexico on Sunday.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
4 h
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
6 h
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.