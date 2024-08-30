Russell backs F1 rookie sprint race idea, Verstappen unconvinced

George Russell has backed a Formula 1 proposal to host a sprint race for rookie drivers after the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tyre test, but Max Verstappen is unconvinced.

The F1 Commission will discuss the idea at the end of September of giving rookie drivers – those that have not competed in more than two GPs – a dedicated televised race after the tyre test that has come to close each season.

The concept is part of a series of ideas that have been put forward to try increase on-track opportunities for young drivers.

It has been suggested on the ground at this weekend’s Italian GP at Monza that while there is general support for the idea among F1 stakeholders including the teams, the complexities involved in organising such an event for 2024 from a logistical point of view mean it is viewed as more a longer term ambition.

But the rookie sprint idea has nevertheless become a point of discussion in the Monza media sessions for F1’s established driving stars, where Russell outlined his support for the proposal in his own.

“I actually quite like the idea, to be honest,” said Mercedes racer Russell, who is also a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association.

“I always have mixed feelings about the FP1 sessions for rookies [each team must set aside two such practice sessions each year for young drivers to take part in their two cars].

“Because, unless you've had a lot of experience doing F1 tests, it’s very, very challenging. I remember my first FP1 I did with Force India in Sao Paolo [in 2017].

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, in the cockpit Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“I'd only done two days of F1 testing prior to that, I'd never been to Sao Paolo and it really felt that I was thrown in that deep end and there was a lot of scrutiny on those two laps, three laps you get on a brand new set of tyres.

“But an opportunity for rookie drivers to do a full day of testing, then straight into a sprint race weekend. I think it's a good idea.”

Verstappen, speaking after Russell, was less enthused – particularly questioning the timing of the proposed event coming at the end of F1’s long modern calendars.

“I don't know,” said Red Bull’s world champion.

“I don't think everyone is excited after the final race. Then to do another race on Tuesday... I mean, if you want to give rookies a chance, just put them in the car.”