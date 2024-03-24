All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Australian GP

Russell, Alonso under investigation over "bizarre" incident in Australian GP

George Russell and Fernando Alonso will face the FIA stewards after the Mercedes driver crashed on the penultimate lap of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and called the incident "bizarre".

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Upd:

Watch: F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under

The pair were battling for sixth place in the closing stages of the Albert Park race, with Russell closing in on Alonso, having pitted later and with the benefit of fresher tyres.

Approaching Turn 6, Russell appeared to suddenly gain on the Aston Martin ahead, which destabilised his Mercedes and sent him over the gravel and into a heavy hit with the wall.

Russell has confirmed he is OK having been checked over the by FIA medical team and after the race the incident was placed under investigation by the stewards.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Russell held back on accusing Alonso of wrongdoing but felt the scenario was "bizarre".

"My take is that I have gone off, and that is on me, but I was half a second behind Fernando 100m before the corner and then suddenly he came towards me extremely quick and I was right in his gearbox," Russell said.

"I don't know if he has got a problem or not. We are off to see the stewards so that is a bit bizarre in a circumstance like this. I've got nothing more to say right now, I need to see everything, I am disappointed to end the race like that."

When asked directly if he felt Alonso brake-tested him, Russell replied: "It is clear that he braked 100m before the corner and then went back on the throttle again and took the corner normally.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

"We've already seen the data of that so I am not going to accuse him of anything until we've seen further.

"But I was right behind him for many, many laps and I was half a second behind him approaching the corner and then suddenly he slowed up dramatically and got back on the power.

"I wasn't expecting it, it caught me by surprise. That part is on me, but it is interesting that we've been called to the stewards so I am intrigued to see what they have to say."

Alonso has also responded to the incident before the FIA stewards hearing and explained he was managing a battery problem.

"I was focusing in front of me and not behind. I had some issues for the last 15 laps or something on the battery, on the deployment," Alonso told Sky Sports F1. "I was struggling a little bit at the end of the race, but, I cannot focus on the cars behind. But he's okay, apparently. I saw the car and I was very worried.

"I knew that he was coming and he was on the DRS distance for already five or six laps. So yeah, it was very close. I was just doing qualifying laps and trying to maximise the pace. It was not an easy race, not an easy weekend in general in terms of pace.

"Today we got lucky with the strategy and when Lewis was off and that virtual safety car but we cannot hide that the pace was difficult the whole weekend."

Both drivers have been summoned to the stewards at 5:20pm local time in Albert Park.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Sainz hails "rollercoaster" Australia F1 win after surgery
Next article Ranked: The 10 F1 teams at the 2024 Australian GP

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
Hamilton: 2024 the worst start to an F1 season I've ever had

Hamilton: 2024 the worst start to an F1 season I've ever had

Formula 1
Australian GP
Hamilton: 2024 the worst start to an F1 season I've ever had
Bearman: I can't do more to prove F1 worth after Saudi Arabian GP

Bearman: I can't do more to prove F1 worth after Saudi Arabian GP

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Bearman: I can't do more to prove F1 worth after Saudi Arabian GP
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Prime
Prime
FRECA
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
George Russell
More from
George Russell
“Brutal” F1 Australian GP double DNF leaves Wolff struggling for positives

“Brutal” F1 Australian GP double DNF leaves Wolff struggling for positives

Formula 1
Australian GP
“Brutal” F1 Australian GP double DNF leaves Wolff struggling for positives
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Hamilton praises Susie Wolff's action against FIA

Hamilton praises Susie Wolff's action against FIA

Formula 1
Australian GP
Hamilton praises Susie Wolff's action against FIA
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
2024 F1 Australian GP results: Carlos Sainz wins, Verstappen retires

2024 F1 Australian GP results: Carlos Sainz wins, Verstappen retires

Formula 1
Australian GP
2024 F1 Australian GP results: Carlos Sainz wins, Verstappen retires
Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"

Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"

Formula 1
Australian GP
Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Latest news

Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race

Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race
Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA

Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA
Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA

Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA
McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot

McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot

Prime

Discover prime content
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Marcus Simmons
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global