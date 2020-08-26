Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
93 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rule tweak allows more F1 team personnel at races

shares
comments
Rule tweak allows more F1 team personnel at races
By:

Each Formula 1 team will be allowed to have 10 extra personnel in the paddock from this weekend's Belgian GP.

The change coincides with the return of the teams' own hospitality buildings at Spa after they were obliged to use temporary facilities provided by the circuits, and a central catering provider, for the first six events.

As part of the preparations for the return to racing under the FIA's COVID code of conduct,  it was agreed prior to the season to restrict each team to just 80 people for "closed" events, formally defined as those with no spectators.

That number includes the long-established figure of 60 people associated with the operation of the car and who are subject to curfew restrictions. The remaining 20 are accounted for by drivers, management, physios, PR/marketing personnel and anyone else associated with the team.

After six races, the teams have agreed to return to using their own hospitality facilities and own catering service, so to allow for the extra staff required the headcount per team has been bumped up to 90.

That number has now been formally approved by the World Motor Sport Council and added to the sporting regulations.

In another update to a rule introduced this year, some flexibility has been built into the tyre allocation regulations.

In order to make life easier for Pirelli and due to the uncertain nature of the calendar it was agreed before the season that all drivers would have an identical allocation for each race, namely two sets of hards, three sets of mediums, and eight of softs.

The rule specifying that has been tweaked and now begins "unless otherwise determined by the FIA and with the agreement of the supplier".

The main reason for the change is to deal with the two-day event at Imola, but it will allow for alternative allocations to be nominated elsewhere if deemed necessary.

A third change confirmed by the WMSC is the ban on testing of old cars at tracks newly-added to the schedule, as previously revealed. 

The rule has been framed by specifying venues added after October 4 last year, when the original calendar was published.

The ban extends to V8 demo machinery as it applies both to testing of previous cars (TPC, those from 2016-2018) and testing of historic cars (THC, those from before 2016).

The new rule reads as follows: "TPC and/or THC is not permitted on any track that has been included in the 2020 Championship calendar after 4 October 2019, save for where an event has been completed at that track in 2020."

Related video

Leclerc: Spa return will be "difficult" after Hubert death

Previous article

Leclerc: Spa return will be "difficult" after Hubert death
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Renault requests withdrawal of F1 Racing Point appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault requests withdrawal of F1 Racing Point appeal

Rule tweak allows more F1 team personnel at races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rule tweak allows more F1 team personnel at races

Plans to level playing field key to Haas staying in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Plans to level playing field key to Haas staying in F1

Rossi: Yamaha top speed deficit "difficult to manage"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Yamaha top speed deficit "difficult to manage"

Verstappen "annihilating" teammates like Senna, Schumacher did
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "annihilating" teammates like Senna, Schumacher did

Le Mans entry down to 59 cars as Carlin withdraws
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Le Mans entry down to 59 cars as Carlin withdraws

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP

Miller, Espargaro "gutted" Mir lost maiden MotoGP win
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller, Espargaro "gutted" Mir lost maiden MotoGP win

Latest news

Rule tweak allows more F1 team personnel at races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rule tweak allows more F1 team personnel at races

Leclerc: Spa return will be "difficult" after Hubert death
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: Spa return will be "difficult" after Hubert death

Renault requests withdrawal of F1 Racing Point appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault requests withdrawal of F1 Racing Point appeal

Plans to level playing field key to Haas staying in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Plans to level playing field key to Haas staying in F1

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault requests withdrawal of F1 Racing Point appeal

2
Formula 1

Rule tweak allows more F1 team personnel at races

33m
3
Formula 1

Plans to level playing field key to Haas staying in F1

4
MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha top speed deficit "difficult to manage"

5
Formula 1

Verstappen "annihilating" teammates like Senna, Schumacher did

Latest news

Rule tweak allows more F1 team personnel at races
Formula 1

Rule tweak allows more F1 team personnel at races

Leclerc: Spa return will be "difficult" after Hubert death
Formula 1

Leclerc: Spa return will be "difficult" after Hubert death

Renault requests withdrawal of F1 Racing Point appeal
Formula 1

Renault requests withdrawal of F1 Racing Point appeal

Plans to level playing field key to Haas staying in F1
Formula 1

Plans to level playing field key to Haas staying in F1

Turkey joins 17-race 2020 Formula 1 calendar
Formula 1

Turkey joins 17-race 2020 Formula 1 calendar

Latest videos

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments 07:39
Formula 1

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments 08:20
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments

Mercedes F1 Steering Wheel EXPLAINED! 05:04
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 Steering Wheel EXPLAINED!

Mercedes F1 Pit Wall EXPLAINED! 03:14
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 Pit Wall EXPLAINED!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.