
Formula 1 Breaking news

Rosbergs complete Monaco demo run

By: Scott Mitchell, Journalist
24/05/2018 11:21

Keke and Nico Rosberg completed a short demonstration run in their old Formula 1 machinery in Monaco on Thursday.

The father-and-son duo hit the track in Monte Carlo following the first practice session for this weekend's grand prix.

They completed two laps of the circuit with Keke Rosberg at the wheel a Williams FW08, an evolution of his 1982 title-winning car, and Nico reunited with the Mercedes W07 from his 2016 world championship-winning season.

Father led son initially before they swapped positions for the second lap, Nico drawing alongside exiting the tunnel and locking both front tyres.

They stopped at the start-finish line at the end of the demonstration runs and were met by Prince Albert of Monaco and F1 chiefs Chase Carey and Ross Brawn.

