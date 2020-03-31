Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ronnie Peterson's grave in Sweden vandalised

Ronnie Peterson's grave in Sweden vandalised
By:
Mar 31, 2020, 9:26 AM

The grave of former grand prix winner Ronnie Peterson has been desecrated, after vandals wrecked a number of tombstones at a cemetery in Sweden last weekend.

The Swedish driver, who won 10 Formula 1 races before dying after a startline crash at the 1978 Italian Grand Prix, is buried in the Almby cemetery in his home town of Orebro.

Swedish newspaper Nerikes Allehanda said the attack happened late on Sunday night, with the vandals attacking random graves rather than specifically targetting Peterson's

Church leader Brita Wennsten told the newspaper: "It's just shameful. It had nothing to do with Peterson specifically. Everything indicates that the perpetrators acted indiscriminately."

Known as 'The SuperSwede', Peterson was his country's most successful racing driver, completing in 123 F1 races and finishing runner-up in the world championship twice.

He suffered serious leg injuries in the crash at Monza in 1978, and suffered an embolism in the hours after the crash which proved fatal.

Peterson was buried in Orebro. His pallbearers included Niki Lauda, James Hunt, Jody Scheckter and Emerson Fittipaldi.

His window Barbro never got over his death and committed suicide many years later. She is also laid to rest in the Almby cemetery.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

