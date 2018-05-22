Global
Formula 1 Special feature

Robert Kubica answers your questions

22/05/2018

Formula 1's comeback kid explains to Andrew van de Burgt why he's fallen out of love with poker but is still in love with motor racing... and exactly what was going through his mind during that crash in Canada 2007.

Known to be a man of few wasted words, but also one in whom the passion for motor racing burns brightly, Robert Kubica cuts a faintly enigmatic figure in the paddock. He wears the trappings of the partially off-duty Formula 1 driver - team kit, not fireproofs - and yet he still remains tantalisingly outside the circle of F1's elite, in spite of the sheer focus that's gone into his rehabilitation from the accident that nearly cost him his hand - and his life.

Robert was once a keen poker player (although not any more... read on), and whatever thwarted ambitions he carries with him do not manifest themselves on his face. F1 Racing passes him the cards - it's a chunky pack; only Kimi Raikkonen would generate such a similarly overflowing postbag - and seemingly without thinking, he shuffles the cards. Old habits die hard.

