Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Chloe Chambers has 'no regrets' after F1 Academy third plane finish in 2025

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
Chloe Chambers has 'no regrets' after F1 Academy third plane finish in 2025

Rob Smedley on Lewis Hamilton's race engineer swap and the habit that "pains" him

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Rob Smedley on Lewis Hamilton's race engineer swap and the habit that "pains" him

Full entry list released for 2026 NASCAR triple-header at Atlanta

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Full entry list released for 2026 NASCAR triple-header at Atlanta

Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver

Every time the Daytona 500 champion only led a single lap

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Every time the Daytona 500 champion only led a single lap

Understanding IndyCar's new deal with Chevrolet and Honda

IndyCar
IndyCar
Understanding IndyCar's new deal with Chevrolet and Honda

Former NASCAR race director Jusan Hamilton named president of Alpha Prime Racing

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Former NASCAR race director Jusan Hamilton named president of Alpha Prime Racing

GT3 racing: A cost trap? New GT Summer Series promises to end the budget lie

General
General
GT3 racing: A cost trap? New GT Summer Series promises to end the budget lie
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

Rob Smedley on Lewis Hamilton's race engineer swap and the habit that "pains" him

Rob Smedley says a key trait of a top race engineer is having immediate answers for the driver

Lydia Mee
Published:
Rob Smedley, British engineer

Rob Smedley, British engineer

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Rob Smedley has called out one race engineer trait that "pains" him as he analysed Lewis Hamilton's race engineer swap at Ferrari.

The former Ferrari race engineer claimed that those in the same role should have enough knowledge to answer a driver straight away.

"I honestly think it’s 50/50," he explained on the High Performance podcast, when asked how much of the race engineer's role is working on the brain of the driver and the technical skills.

"From what I know of other sports like football and rugby, it’s always about a 50/50 split when you work with athletes. In a Formula 1 team, the race engineer is effectively the head coach for that driver, so you can’t turn up with no idea about the technical side of the job.

"It’s really important that you understand how the car works, how the driver interacts with the vehicle, and how you optimise that whole package. But if you don’t understand that there’s a human being in the car—an athlete with all the flaws that we 'mere mortals' have—then it’s never going to work."

In Hamilton's first season at the Maranello outfit, he struggled to adapt to the new team and gel with his race engineer Riccardo Adami. For 2026, Adami has been moved to another role with the seven-time champion's new full-time engineer yet to be confirmed.

"If you compare it to Max and GP [Gianpiero Lambiase], Lewis is new to the team and the relationship with his engineer is still fledgling," Smedley explained.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Referring to a radio message in 2025 when Hamilton joked that Adami should make a cup of tea while he waited for his response to a question, Smedley added: "If those kinds of comments are happening on the radio, the relationship isn’t fully formed yet, and that’s where it can become unhealthy. It’s a clear sign that frustrations are boiling over.

"By the way, it is the job of the race engineer to know enough about the car and be across their work so that when the driver asks a question, you can answer quickly. It pains me when I hear 'we’ll get back to you.' This isn’t a call centre.

"The driver is trying to perform at 10/10 while driving at 200mph. Answer him and give him confidence. If you respond like you need to go ask someone else, those tiny moments erode trust, and the relationship becomes tense.

"The Ferrari engineer in question has had a long and successful career, and he was recommended to Lewis by Sebastian Vettel. He had a great relationship and a lot of success with Sebastian. But sometimes it’s like my story with Felipe in 2006: if it doesn’t gel, it doesn’t work."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Chloe Chambers has 'no regrets' after F1 Academy third plane finish in 2025

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
Chloe Chambers has 'no regrets' after F1 Academy third plane finish in 2025

Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver

Bahrain F1 pre-season testing week 2: Where to watch live, full schedule, what to know

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Bahrain F1 pre-season testing week 2: Where to watch live, full schedule, what to know
More from
Lewis Hamilton

Fred Vasseur shuts down Lewis Hamilton engineer questions: "Never about the individuals"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Fred Vasseur shuts down Lewis Hamilton engineer questions: "Never about the individuals"

Lewis Hamilton would start a Grenadian bobsleigh team in Winter Olympics admission

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Lewis Hamilton would start a Grenadian bobsleigh team in Winter Olympics admission

Lewis Hamilton: FIA must “take care” of Mercedes engine trick

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Lewis Hamilton: FIA must “take care” of Mercedes engine trick
More from
Ferrari

All Mercedes teams praise Red Bull’s new engine – but how political is it?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
All Mercedes teams praise Red Bull’s new engine – but how political is it?

Ranked: Rate the 2026 F1 liveries

Formula 1
Formula 1
Ranked: Rate the 2026 F1 liveries

Charles Leclerc’s early verdict on Ferrari in F1 2026 pecking order

Formula 1
Formula 1
Charles Leclerc’s early verdict on Ferrari in F1 2026 pecking order

Latest news

Chloe Chambers has 'no regrets' after F1 Academy third plane finish in 2025

F1 Academy
F1AC F1 Academy
Shanghai
Chloe Chambers has 'no regrets' after F1 Academy third plane finish in 2025

Rob Smedley on Lewis Hamilton's race engineer swap and the habit that "pains" him

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Rob Smedley on Lewis Hamilton's race engineer swap and the habit that "pains" him

Full entry list released for 2026 NASCAR triple-header at Atlanta

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Full entry list released for 2026 NASCAR triple-header at Atlanta

Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Audi F1 announces retired F2 race winner as development driver