Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Rob Smedley explains the mindset that makes Max Verstappen the "ultimate competitor"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Rob Smedley explains the mindset that makes Max Verstappen the "ultimate competitor"

Chris Gabehart 'emphatically denies' Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit allegations

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Chris Gabehart 'emphatically denies' Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit allegations

Team by team: How Bahrain's double pre-season test went for the F1 2026 field

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Team by team: How Bahrain's double pre-season test went for the F1 2026 field

What the new order looks like after 2026 F1 pre-season testing

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
What the new order looks like after 2026 F1 pre-season testing

All the key numbers from the F1 Bahrain pre-season tests

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
All the key numbers from the F1 Bahrain pre-season tests

2026 MotoGP Buriram Test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow

MotoGP
MotoGP
2026 MotoGP Buriram Test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: lap times and mileage on day six

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
F1 Bahrain pre-season test: lap times and mileage on day six

Honda ‘unhappy’ with its own F1 performance, not just reliability

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Honda ‘unhappy’ with its own F1 performance, not just reliability
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Rob Smedley explains the mindset that makes Max Verstappen the "ultimate competitor"

Rob Smedley has hailed Max Verstappen as “the ultimate competitor”, praising his relentless self-motivation and drive to keep pushing the gap to his rivals

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Racing

Former Ferrari race engineer Rob Smedley has described Max Verstappen as "the ultimate competitor".

Discussing which driver he would like to serve as race engineer for during an appearance on the High Performance podcast, Smedley chose the four-time champion because of his self-motivation and drive to "humiliate people" as the ultimate competitor.

"Because he's my type of driver," Smedley explained. "He's just a competitor.

"Like running my own business now and when you interview people, 'how much of a self-starter are you?' You know, what a ridiculous question. Who's going to answer and say, 'I'm not a self-starter. I can't do anything. You're going to have to tell me what to do like 24 hours a day.'

"Max is the epitome of somebody who brings his own motivation and drive every hour of every day, right? He is so motivated. He is a winning machine. He wants to win. He is so competitive, right? So, there's never any doubt about that, right?

"Of course, every driver wants to win, but how much can they bring it every hour of every day? How much can they be motivated to be the best? Not only to be the best, but to put a big gap between me and the next best. Because that's what he wants to do.

"He finds that motivation from somewhere, like the gap to the next best driver on the grid isn't big enough. I need it to be bigger and I need to outperform myself and I need to drag the team along. And that is a powerful drug when you have somebody on your side like that, who is so self-motivated.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

"You have to have all the competency, and all the ability and all of that. That's kind of a given, you're a Formula 1 driver. But having that extra edge of self-belief and being able to motivate yourself and being able to motivate those people around you, that to me is what a complete driver is."

After a tricky start to the 2025 season, Verstappen returned from the summer break with a late surge in performance, challenging both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the drivers' championship. He ultimately finished in second behind Norris.

"He still wants it 110%. He wants it more than anyone else. It's clear he wants it more than anybody else. As much as it'll probably be a pain for the other 19 to hear this, that's why he's so successful because he gets up every morning and he brings it.

"And he is motivated. He's the classic driver that you give him an inch, and he'll take a lot more from you. And what does that do to all his other competitors? That puts them even further back. Because he just keeps going and going and going. I'm sure most of them are looking at him thinking, 'Come on, Max. Just have a day off. Just one day. Please just have a weekend off so like we can all like do this.'

"But he doesn't because it's not enough to beat people. It's almost to the point where he wants to humiliate people. And I don't mean that in a negative way. I don't mean that in a nasty way, but that's what goes through his mind. He is the ultimate competitor."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Team by team: How Bahrain's double pre-season test went for the F1 2026 field

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Kimi Antonelli stays positive for Melbourne as Mercedes identifies Bahrain test problem

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Kimi Antonelli stays positive for Melbourne as Mercedes identifies Bahrain test problem

Lawrence Stroll to buy Aston Martin F1 naming rights in £50million deal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Lawrence Stroll to buy Aston Martin F1 naming rights in £50million deal

Oscar Piastri addresses management change as Mark Webber steps back

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Oscar Piastri addresses management change as Mark Webber steps back
More from
Max Verstappen

Why David Coulthard thinks 2026 F1 will frustrate Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Why David Coulthard thinks 2026 F1 will frustrate Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso

Will Buxton shares the heartwarming Max Verstappen moment his late father never forgot

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Will Buxton shares the heartwarming Max Verstappen moment his late father never forgot

Stefano Domenicali on Max Verstappen criticism: 'I know Max, he loves F1 and won't quit'

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Stefano Domenicali on Max Verstappen criticism: 'I know Max, he loves F1 and won't quit'
More from
Red Bull Racing

Team by team: How Bahrain's double pre-season test went for the F1 2026 field

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Team by team: How Bahrain's double pre-season test went for the F1 2026 field

F1’s new era starts now: 9 storylines we want to see unfold in 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
F1’s new era starts now: 9 storylines we want to see unfold in 2026

Max Verstappen opens up on F1 retirement talk as he weighs up external priorities

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Max Verstappen opens up on F1 retirement talk as he weighs up external priorities

Latest news

Rob Smedley explains the mindset that makes Max Verstappen the "ultimate competitor"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Rob Smedley explains the mindset that makes Max Verstappen the "ultimate competitor"

Chris Gabehart 'emphatically denies' Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit allegations

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Chris Gabehart 'emphatically denies' Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit allegations

Team by team: How Bahrain's double pre-season test went for the F1 2026 field

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Team by team: How Bahrain's double pre-season test went for the F1 2026 field

What the new order looks like after 2026 F1 pre-season testing

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
What the new order looks like after 2026 F1 pre-season testing