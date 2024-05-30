All Series
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Ricciardo's focus on improving F1 performance, not securing new RB contract

Daniel Ricciardo says his focus is on improving his current Formula 1 performances "week in, week out", rather than securing a contract extension with RB.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The Australian has endured a difficult opening third of the 2024 season, in which his only points came through finishing fourth in the Miami Grand Prix sprint.

This leaves him 14 points short of RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who has impressed thus far in his fourth season with the team, and this has led to suggestions that Ricciardo might be at risk of losing his seat to reserve Liam Lawson.

The Kiwi had impressed in his five races as cover for Ricciardo, when the ex-Red Bull driver fractured his hand in a Turn 3 crash at Zandvoort.

RB CEO Peter Bayer lent his support to the Perth-born driver prior to the Monaco Grand Prix, stating that he was happy with his current line-up, but Ricciardo refuted suggestions that he was seeking assurance about his future.

"I mean I'll be honest, I haven't really given [contract talks] too much," Ricciardo said. "That's great to hear [from Bayer] and yes, that would be awesome, but I want to be doing better consistently.

"The gap [to Tsunoda], maybe we do find something that [explains] that's why I lost a bit here or there. There'll probably always be something. This is F1 and it's never perfect.

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri VCARB01

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri VCARB01

Photo by: Erik Junius

"I'm not happy with having these gaps. I think that's what's frustrating me a bit. Obviously the team has been great and they've been really supportive and obviously they know I can do it.

"But it's been a bit more of a struggle this year to do it week in, week out, and that's really where my focus is now as opposed to getting too comfortable or excited about what the future holds. I want to be doing better, whether that's car or me."

Ricciardo finished 12th at the Monaco Grand Prix to convert his qualifying result, albeit after losing places to both Aston Martins across the two standing starts.

However, he admitted that his struggles to join Tsunoda in Q3 frequently were leading to frustration, and hoped to find more from the VCARB 01 chassis to help turn his Saturdays around.

"I definitely felt good coming into the [Monaco qualifying] session. Obviously two years ago here, I struggled with McLaren. I felt a lot better, let's say this time around, but the reality is the result isn't really that much better.

"I want to try and take a good look at myself and see what I'm missing and then we'll look at what the car can give me to help me out.

"I think the frustrating thing is I can do it but it's obviously not happening frequently enough and that's where I'm kind of getting frustrated with myself trying to understand why it's not consistently week in, week out being a Q3 contender."

Watch: F1 2024 Monaco GP Review – Leclerc Finally Breaks the Curse

Jake Boxall-Legge
