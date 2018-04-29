Ricciardo, Verstappen reprimanded for Baku crash

Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo have both been given a reprimand by the FIA for their part in the collision that put them out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The drivers were summoned to see the race stewards immediately after the race in Baku to examine whether either of them had been at fault for their crash at Turn 1.

But following discussions with them and team representatives, the FIA deemed that both the Australian and the Dutchman were equally to blame for what had happened.

However, despite both men apologising, they were given their first official reprimands of the current season.

In a statement issued by the stewards, they noted that Verstappen had made two moves to defend his position – but they added that Ricciardo had also played his part in what happened by braking so late.

"Both drivers contributed to the collision," said the statement. "The driver of car 33 [Verstappen] made two moves, both of which were relatively minor.

"The driver of car 3 [Ricciardo] admitted he left his move to overtake on the left, too late.

"It was obvious to the stewards that although the incident had its origins in the moves by car 33, the driver of car 3 also contributed to the incident.

"Both drivers expressed regret about their respective contributions to the incident, during the Stewards' hearing."