All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Belgian GP

Ricciardo to stay at RB after summer break following Red Bull review

Daniel Ricciardo will continue racing for RB alongside Yuki Tsunoda

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:

Daniel Ricciardo will remain at RB after Formula 1’s summer break, Motorsport.com has learned, with Red Bull electing against any driver changes for now.

As part of its mid-season review of the make-up of the Red Bull and RB teams, senior figures – including team principal Christian Horner and motorsport advisor Helmut Marko – met at its Milton Keynes factory on Monday.

Read Also:

While top of the agenda was what to do with Sergio Perez, with Red Bull electing to continue with him for now, part of its discussions involved the RB team as well.

Yuki Tsunoda had been eager for a step up to Red Bull but was always expected to remain where he is, while Ricciardo’s future was more open.

The Australian has had an up-and-down start to the 2024 season where, despite some flashes of speed, he has struggled to maintain consistently strong form.

He had emerged as a candidate to be slotted in at Red Bull if Perez was dropped, but equally there was a chance that he could even be dropped with immediate effect and replaced with Liam Lawson if there were no signs of progress.

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

However, with Ricciardo having appeared to turn a corner on his campaign and been promoted into the points in Belgium last week, it is understood that Red Bull was sufficiently satisfied with his performance to feel there was no need to make a change for now.

RB has long insisted that, while Ricciardo had some difficulties earlier on in the year, it was important that the team worked hard to make him feel more comfortable in the car.

CEO Peter Bayer told Motorsport.com recently: “Daniel certainly has helped us tremendously.

“Looking back last year when he joined the team, he brought a whole new energy and spirit into the team, and he has been extremely helpful in supporting Yuki. Yuki has just stated very recently that he still keeps learning from Daniel.

"It's part of our job, also as a mission from the shareholders, to develop drivers. And that's what we currently do.”

Ricciardo is expected to take part in a filming day with RB at Imola on Wednesday, where Lawson is also set to get a run.

Speaking ahead of the recent double-header in Hungary and Belgium, Ricciardo made no bones of the fact that he knew his F1 future rested on delivering to his best.

 “I haven't been told anything, but I've told myself ‘Fucking do it' - go fast,” he said. “You got two races to give it hell, and that's honestly not even with the idea of moving up. It's even in my turn just trying to lock something in for next year.

“So yeah, I intentionally came into the weekend telling myself that these two races could be two of the most important of my not only season, but potentially career.

“So yeah, they haven't specifically said anything to me. But I've said enough to myself!”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ferrari "pushing like hell" to cure bouncing after summer break
Next article Former Alpine boss Szafnauer involved in new US F1 project

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Williams made first approach to Sainz in Abu Dhabi last year

Williams made first approach to Sainz in Abu Dhabi last year

Formula 1
Williams made first approach to Sainz in Abu Dhabi last year
Why Red Bull has stuck with Perez – for now

Why Red Bull has stuck with Perez – for now

Formula 1
Why Red Bull has stuck with Perez – for now
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
Daniel Ricciardo
More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo "angry" after RB "f*cked up" Hungary F1 strategy

Ricciardo "angry" after RB "f*cked up" Hungary F1 strategy

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Ricciardo "angry" after RB "f*cked up" Hungary F1 strategy
Sacked or promoted - Why Ricciardo now faces two F1 career extremes

Sacked or promoted - Why Ricciardo now faces two F1 career extremes

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Sacked or promoted - Why Ricciardo now faces two F1 career extremes
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
RB
More from
RB
Tsunoda to start Belgian GP from back of the grid after penalty

Tsunoda to start Belgian GP from back of the grid after penalty

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tsunoda to start Belgian GP from back of the grid after penalty
Tsunoda: It would be "weird" for Red Bull to pick Lawson ahead of me

Tsunoda: It would be "weird" for Red Bull to pick Lawson ahead of me

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tsunoda: It would be "weird" for Red Bull to pick Lawson ahead of me
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Latest news

Should McLaren back Norris or Piastri? Our F1 writers have their say

Should McLaren back Norris or Piastri? Our F1 writers have their say

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Should McLaren back Norris or Piastri? Our F1 writers have their say
Williams made first approach to Sainz in Abu Dhabi last year

Williams made first approach to Sainz in Abu Dhabi last year

F1 Formula 1
Williams made first approach to Sainz in Abu Dhabi last year
Brown blames Palou for Arrow McLaren’s “unfair” reputation of IndyCar driver turmoil

Brown blames Palou for Arrow McLaren’s “unfair” reputation of IndyCar driver turmoil

Indy IndyCar
Brown blames Palou for Arrow McLaren’s “unfair” reputation of IndyCar driver turmoil
Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Prime

Discover prime content
Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?
How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting

How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global