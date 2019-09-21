Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Race in
18 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

Renault summoned over Ricciardo MGU-K breach

shares
comments
Renault summoned over Ricciardo MGU-K breach
By:
Sep 21, 2019, 4:47 PM

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo risks being thrown out of qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix after his car was found to be in breach of the technical regulations.

The Australian had qualified eighth at the Marina Bay circuit, as his Enstone-based outfit hopes to continue a run of form that has helped it close in on rivals McLaren in the constructors' championship.

But a post-qualifying inspection of his car by the FIA has found that the MGU-K on his car delivered more electrical energy than is allowed under the regulations.

A note from F1 technical delegate Joe Bauer said: "During qualifying session 1, car number 03, driver Daniel Ricciardo, exceeded the MGU-K power limit of 120 kW, which is in breach of Article 5.2.2 and the Energy Flow Diagram shown in Appendix 3 of the 2019 Formula One Technical Regulations."

Should the stewards confirm that the car was in breach of the rules, then the consequences could include him being excluded from qualifying.

If that happens then Renault would likely request for him to be able to start the race from the back of the grid.

Next article
Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"

Previous article

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
Race Starts in
18 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
11:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
15:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
13:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
16:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
15:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault summoned over Ricciardo MGU-K breach

31m
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"

1h
3
Formula 1

Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea

2h
4
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Leclerc beats Hamilton to pole by 0.191s

3h
5
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to pole

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP 00:56
Formula 1
2h

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short 13:24
Formula 1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019 01:49
Formula 1

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision 05:22
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Latest news

Renault summoned over Ricciardo MGU-K breach
F1

Renault summoned over Ricciardo MGU-K breach

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"
F1

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"

Norris blames "brain fade" for "awful" Q3 lap
F1

Norris blames "brain fade" for "awful" Q3 lap

Leclerc nearly crashed three times during "crazy" pole lap
F1

Leclerc nearly crashed three times during "crazy" pole lap

Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea
F1

Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.