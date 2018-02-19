Global
Ricciardo shakes down RB14 at Silverstone

By: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
19/02/2018 12:27

Daniel Ricciardo has given Red Bull's new 2018 Formula 1 car its first shakedown run during a filming day at Silverstone on Monday.

Despite bad weather at the British track, Ricciardo was still able to help his team become the first to run a car this year, with other outfits having so far only released images of their challengers.

Read Also:

  • Red Bull reveals its 2018 Formula 1 car

Due to the nature of a filming day, Ricciardo will be limited to just 100km of running at Silverstone, but it should be enough to iron out any early niggles prior to the start of official F1 pre-season testing at Barcelona in Spain next week.

The RB14 is running in a test livery for now, with its definitive 2018 colours set to be revealed ahead of proper running next year.

The car features a number of intriguing design concepts, with some particularly aggressive solutions around the sidepods.

