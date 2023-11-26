Ricciardo: Sainz “always the culprit” in F1 impeding
Daniel Ricciardo has joked that Carlos Sainz is “always the culprit” in Formula 1 impeding and that the Spaniard gets what he deserves from other drivers in return.
Sainz complained about traffic after qualifying 16th for the Abu Dhabi GP, while also claiming that drivers deliberately throw “a little bit of dirty air” at rivals in order to hamper them while not technically being guilty of impeding.
Told that Sainz is starting a place behind him in Sunday’s season finale at Yas Island, Ricciardo suggested that the Spaniard is known for making life tricky for other drivers.
"Oh, directly behind me?,” said Ricciardo. “I'm going to speak to him. I know he upsets some people in practice and stuff, like he's normally the upsetter. He gets in the way.
“So I'm going to tell him to maybe not press his left foot too much into Turn 1 tomorrow [Sunday] and upset some people and help me out!
"I don't know why he does it. But he is always the culprit. But look, he hasn't upset me this weekend.
“I don't know if he's just messing with us, but he definitely seems to be the one that everyone likes to talk about in terms of impeding and whatever. He's going to get what he's given. But he started it!"
Ricciardo said that dirty air has become more of an issue this season, and confirmed that drivers are well aware that they can make life harder for following cars.
"Yeah, I felt like this year it's got worse,” he said. “I think definitely last year, it was a bit better. But for me, I feel this year, it definitely seems a bit harder to follow or not like be affected.
“We know what we're doing. My approach is if I do it to someone, they're going to do it back to me.
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04
“So I'm like, I'll try to be nice to everyone and hopefully get it back to me in a nice way. But anyway, I just talked a bit of shit on him [Sainz]. He hasn't upset me in a while, but you mentioned it!”
Ricciardo insisted that he tries not to cause problems for others.
"I feel like I'm doing a good job of trying to get out of people's way,” he said. “I think it's more in practice as well, when there's nothing on the line.
"That's when probably we get most frustrated, okay, we're honestly not fighting for positions in practice.
“So that's where it probably upsets you more. I think qualifying there'll probably be a penalty, but it's more practice where maybe you feel they'll get away with it, and that's where it can rub you the wrong way.”
Ricciardo wants F1 practice red flag rules rethink after Abu Dhabi delays
Ricciardo wants F1 practice red flag rules rethink after Abu Dhabi delays Ricciardo wants F1 practice red flag rules rethink after Abu Dhabi delays
Ricciardo: AlphaTauri F1 left struggling in “different league” in Las Vegas
Ricciardo: AlphaTauri F1 left struggling in “different league” in Las Vegas Ricciardo: AlphaTauri F1 left struggling in “different league” in Las Vegas
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
Latest news
Bezzecchi rages against "dirtiest rider" Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle
Bezzecchi rages against "dirtiest rider" Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle Bezzecchi rages against "dirtiest rider" Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle
Marquez approached Honda MotoGP farewell like 'fighting for title'
Marquez approached Honda MotoGP farewell like 'fighting for title' Marquez approached Honda MotoGP farewell like 'fighting for title'
Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title
Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title
The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up
The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up
How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1
How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1 How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.