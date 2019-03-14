Sign in
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals "funky" helmet design for 2019

Ricciardo reveals
By:
30m ago

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his bold new Formula 1 helmet design ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

With the Australian free of previous constraints that he had from being a Red Bull driver now that he is at Renault, he has elected to do something totally different for 2019.

The design features a unique pink, green, blue and black pattern – and features the phrase ‘Stop Being Them’ on the side of the helmet.

This phrase is said to represent the meaning behind the helmet of taking a different path in life.

Read Also:

Speaking recently about the idea behind the helmet, Ricciardo said: "It is certainly going to be different. It is not going to be traditional and typical with a halo and lines that mean nothing.

“I am trying to get away from the typical helmet these days, so it should be funky. It is kind of artistic in a modern way.”

The helmet has been designed by Los-Angeles based Australian artist Ornamental Conifer.

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team with his helmet

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team with his helmet

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team with his helmet

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team with his helmet

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

McLaren replaces BAT logos for the Australian GP

McLaren replaces BAT logos for the Australian GP
Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo

