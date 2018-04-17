Ricciardo: Red Bull needs more wins to convince me to stay

Daniel Ricciardo says Red Bull still needs to win more Formula 1 races in the near future if it is to convince him to stay on board for 2019.

The Australian’s contract is up at the end of this season, and he is an obvious candidate for both Ferrari and Mercedes if they choose to replace one of their current drivers.

While Red Bull’s speed and strategic brilliance that helped Ricciardo win in China on Sunday will have boosted its chances of retaining him for next year, the Aussie says things are not yet so clear cut.

Speaking in an appearance on ‘The Project’ on Australia’s Channel 10 on Tuesday, Ricciardo was clear that he wanted to see more potential from Red Bull.

Pushed about his thoughts on the future, Ricciardo said: “I definitely want to be with the best car. I think the weekend proved that if I’ve got the opportunity to win I can pull it off. I can handle that pressure and that intensity.

“If we can win a few more with Red Bull now then that looks very attractive. If not, then I guess there are probably other options.”

Pushed on whether he would view Red Bull as not good enough if it didn’t lift its game, Ricciardo replied: “Yeah. I said it from the start. The win helps, but if we were finishing sixth every race this year then that is not the most attractive option to me.”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said after the Chinese Grand Prix that it was up to his team to deliver a winning car if it was to guarantee Ricciardo staying on board.

But he cheekily suggested that his driver should also consider factors like team atmosphere, which he hinted may not be as good as at other outfits.

He cited Ferrari’s race strategy in China that appeared to hurt Kimi Raikkonen as evidence that things may not be so great elsewhere.

“Well, if you look at Kimi's race, you know, I didn't understand that strategy,” said Horner. “I think Daniel's happy in the environment. If we can provide a car like we did [in China], why would he want to be anywhere else?”

Title challenge

Ricciardo’s success in China has lifted him into world championship contention, but he reckons that it is a bit too early to speak with any confidence about a title challenge.

However, he suggests that if the team can do well in the next race in Baku, then a full assault will be on the cards.

“I think it’s too early to say yes [we can fight for the title] because we won at the weekend,” he said.

“We need to win regularly to kind of show that. But if we come out and win again in two weeks in Baku then I will probably say yes.”