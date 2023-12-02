Subscribe
Formula 1
Ricciardo “reborn” and “re-energised” after F1 return

Daniel Ricciardo says he’s feeling “reborn” and “re-energised” after returning to Formula 1 with AlphaTauri after the summer break.

After concluding his McLaren contract a year early at the end of last season, Ricciardo joined the Red Bull camp as a test and reserve driver for 2023, and his opportunity to race came after the summer break when AlphaTauri dropped Nyck de Vries.

The Australian’s return was interrupted by the hand injury he suffered in a crash in practice at Zandvoort that ultimately cost him five races, but his strong performance in Mexico City – where he qualified fourth and finished seventh – indicated a return to form.

Asked if the injury had in effect spoiled an otherwise ideal scenario around his return, Ricciardo said: "Obviously, I wish this never happened, just because it was uncomfortable and painful and whatever. But now that it's obviously done, I still look back on this year as a positive. Because sitting here a year ago, I was like, 'could this be my last race?'

“I don't exaggerate when I say that. I really didn't know. I honestly thought it was 50-50. So, to have the year I've had and forget the hand, I just kind of feel a little bit maybe reborn again, is kind of the right word. I feel just re-energised.

“And I've definitely got a second wind. If I then speak of the hand, for this not to feel like a setback probably speaks volumes. I could see how maybe some people would see that lame accident with high consequences, 'maybe Daniel should just give it up. 'That's probably just a sign that he should just call it a day'.

"But I never thought that. I never felt like that. So yeah, that was maybe even more power to the decision of kind of trying to kick some butt."

Ricciardo says he’s realised that he can still have fun even if he’s not in a car that can challenge for wins.

“My enjoyment in the sport should not be results-based in terms of yes, I'll know what's a good lap or what's a good race, and that will help me sleep at night,” he said. “It doesn't just need to be winning every time.

“And I think I came to the kind of place where I was totally happy and comfortable at that time driving for the 10th-place team on the grid, where last year when I said I don't want to jump back into a car if it's fighting at the back, it didn't make sense for me. But slowly it started to make more and more sense."

