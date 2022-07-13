Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Former F1 race director Masi responds to FIA departure Next / Leclerc: Austrian GP victory "needed" after five-race F1 slump
Formula 1 News

Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023

Daniel Ricciardo says he is "not walking away" from either McLaren or Formula 1 amid rumours on the team's 2023 line-up.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023
Listen to this article

Since arriving at McLaren last year Ricciardo has struggled to adapt to the Woking team's machinery.

Apart from a rare highlight winning the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, the Australian has generally struggled to match established teammate Lando Norris in either qualifying or races, which has prompted speculations about the 33-year-old's future.

But on Wednesday Ricciardo took to social media to quell any speculation that he will not see out his three-year deal with McLaren, that runs until the end of 2023.

"There have been a lot of rumours around my future in Formula 1, but I want you to hear it from me," Ricciardo wrote on his Twitter and Instagram pages.

"I am committed to McLaren until the end of next year and am not walking away from the sport,

"Appreciate it hasn't always been easy, but who wants it easy!

"I'm working my ass off with the team to make improvements and get the car right and back to the front where it belongs. I still want this more than ever."

Read Also:
Colton Herta tested McLaren's MCL35M in Portimao ahead of a potential 2022 FP1 outing

Colton Herta tested McLaren's MCL35M in Portimao ahead of a potential 2022 FP1 outing

Photo by: McLaren

Ricciardo's comments have come a day after McLaren announced it had prized reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou away from Chip Ganassi Racing, despite Ganassi claiming it had extended Palou's contract in a bizarre tug of war.

McLaren announced the arrival of Palou, who is eligible for an FIA superlicence as an IndyCar champion, without specifying in which series McLaren Racing is going to employ the Spaniard.

In 2023 the group is fielding teams in F1, IndyCar, Formula E and Extreme E.

McLaren also has fellow IndyCar frontrunner Pato O'Ward in its stable and earlier this week it handed a test in its 2021 F1 car to Andretti Autosport IndyCar racer Colton Herta, as the 22-year-old American is groomed for FP1 outings this year.

The talented youngsters McLaren is stacking its line-up with across series are all believed to be eyeing a switch to Formula 1.

Last month McLaren signed 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi from Andretti Autosport to strengthen its three-car 2023 IndyCar line-up, while it could also choose to keep Felix Rosenqvist on the IndyCar roster or shift him to Formula E.

shares
comments
Former F1 race director Masi responds to FIA departure
Previous article

Former F1 race director Masi responds to FIA departure
Next article

Leclerc: Austrian GP victory "needed" after five-race F1 slump

Leclerc: Austrian GP victory "needed" after five-race F1 slump
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz calls for faster F1 fire response after Austrian GP scare Austrian GP
Formula 1

Sainz calls for faster F1 fire response after Austrian GP scare

IndyCar star Herta gets two-day McLaren F1 test in Portimao
Formula 1

IndyCar star Herta gets two-day McLaren F1 test in Portimao

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

McLaren must shoulder some blame for Ricciardo F1 struggles – Seidl Austrian GP
Formula 1

McLaren must shoulder some blame for Ricciardo F1 struggles – Seidl

Ricciardo: Something "a bit off" with F1 car during "pretty sad" British GP British GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Something "a bit off" with F1 car during "pretty sad" British GP

McLaren More from
McLaren
Palou’s shock McLaren move and its repercussions for rivals
IndyCar

Palou’s shock McLaren move and its repercussions for rivals

Palou leaving Ganassi for McLaren, denounces CGR press release
IndyCar

Palou leaving Ganassi for McLaren, denounces CGR press release

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

Latest news

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Mercedes feared missing Austrian GP if cars were damaged in sprint
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes feared missing Austrian GP if cars were damaged in sprint

Albon: New Williams F1 package a “good platform to start on”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: New Williams F1 package a “good platform to start on”

Zhou: “Risky” tyre choice compromised Austrian race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou: “Risky” tyre choice compromised Austrian race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
12 h
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Prime

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.