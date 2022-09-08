Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Ricciardo: Monza return will be "weird feeling" amid McLaren F1 struggles

Daniel Ricciardo says returning to Monza as last year's winner will be a "weird feeling" ahead of his impending McLaren Formula 1 exit.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
Ricciardo: Monza return will be "weird feeling" amid McLaren F1 struggles
Ricciardo took his only win in two years with McLaren at last year's Italian Grand Prix, leading teammate Lando Norris home in a 1-2 win, McLaren's first F1 victory in nine years.

But Ricciardo's Monza success proved a rare highlight in his troublesome McLaren stint, leading to the Woking team's decision to end his contract a year early and move for Alpine junior and reigning F2 champion Oscar Piastri instead.

Ricciardo heads to the scene of his last win off the back of a disastrous Dutch Grand Prix, qualifying 18th and finishing 17th in Zandvoort last weekend, with the Australian acknowledging his Monza return will evoke "weird feelings" amid his McLaren struggles.

"I'm sure there'll be some weird feelings going back," Ricciardo said. "Certainly, maybe some happy sad feelings, because it was such a big moment last year, but I think we're in a different position this year.

"I'd love to say we would be fighting for a podium, but I think we know the truth at the moment where we are."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 1st position, celebrates on the podium

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

With his F1 future still up in limbo, Ricciardo added he was still motivated to end his McLaren days on a high, saying he doesn't "want to go out on a 17th place".

"I do want to get to Monza with the energy that I know I can show and the result I know I can get," he explained.

"I don't want to go out on a 17th place or something like that, so I'm going to keep fighting through it.

"I love combat sports and I'm used to watching and supporting fighters who get knocked down and get back up, so I'm trying to put myself in that position now.

"I think by the end of the season for sure I will want to just switch off and spend some time home. But I'm not ready for it yet.

"It has been at times uncomfortable, the last couple of weekends, but I'm not ready to just go and hide and close the door yet."

FIA confirms Tsunoda's 10-place grid penalty in Monza after fifth F1 reprimand Italian GP
Formula 1

FIA confirms Tsunoda's 10-place grid penalty in Monza after fifth F1 reprimand

Perez: "Too many incidents" needed to remove Monza F1 sausage kerbs Italian GP
Formula 1

Perez: "Too many incidents" needed to remove Monza F1 sausage kerbs

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

FIA confirms Tsunoda's 10-place grid penalty in Monza after fifth F1 reprimand
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA confirms Tsunoda's 10-place grid penalty in Monza after fifth F1 reprimand

Yuki Tsunoda's 10-place grid penalty for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix has been rubber-stamped by the FIA after the AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver's fifth reprimand of 2022.

Bottas: Alfa must improve reliability to overturn F1 results dearth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa must improve reliability to overturn F1 results dearth

Valtteri Bottas says reliability is the key area of weakness Alfa Romeo must improve to arrest a pointless streak in Formula 1 extending back to the British Grand Prix.

What's next for Porsche and Red Bull after collapsed F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's next for Porsche and Red Bull after collapsed F1 deal

Porsche's announcement on the collapse of its Red Bull talks ends a potential Formula 1 partnership many thought inevitable, and now raises fresh questions about what both must do next.

Horner: “Different DNA” key to end of Porsche/Red Bull F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: “Different DNA” key to end of Porsche/Red Bull F1 deal

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says that talks between his team and Porsche over a future collaboration in Formula 1 broke down because the two companies had “quite different DNA."

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
