Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update
Formula 1 / French GP News

Ricciardo message reaffirming F1 future ‘wasn’t a surprise’ to McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo’s statement reaffirming his commitment to remain in Formula 1 with McLaren next year “wasn’t a surprise”, according to team principal Andreas Seidl.

Luke Smith
By:
Ricciardo message reaffirming F1 future ‘wasn’t a surprise’ to McLaren
Listen to this article

Ricciardo’s F1 future has been subject to significant speculation in recent weeks after a difficult start to the 2022 season with McLaren.

The Australian has struggled to match team-mate Lando Norris’s form, scoring 19 out of McLaren’s 89 points so far this season and recording just four top-10 finishes.

Ricciardo has a contract in place until the end of the 2023 season, but comments made in May by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown about “mechanisms” within the agreement that could pave the way for a split only fuelled speculation.

Last week, Ricciardo took to social media to issue a statement reaffirming his commitment to race with McLaren in F1 next year after suggestions a number of drivers could replace him. 

Asked about Ricciardo’s message, McLaren F1 chief Seidl said it came as no surprise and that that it simply echoed the team’s own message about their focus on working together.

“From our point of view, there was never any speculation required,” Seidl said.

“We have been clear from our side that we have a contract in place, and our sole focus is together with Daniel on finding these last percentages in terms of performance.

“That is what we are focusing on. The statement wasn’t a surprise, it was just confirming where we both are together, which is in line with what we say for several months.

“So, no surprises.”

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo explained on Thursday that he wanted the rumours to be addressed “from the horse’s mouth” and that his belief he could compete at the very top of F1 remained as strong as ever. 

Among the drivers linked with his seat in recent months are IndyCar duo Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward, both of whom have tested F1 machinery for McLaren.

Herta completed a two-day test at Portimao earlier this month in McLaren’s 2021 car as part of its Testing Previous Cars programme, which has also afforded running to F2 racer Jehan Daruvala and sim driver Will Stevens.

Seidl said the primary purpose of the TPC running for drivers was to see who could fulfil the requirement to run a rookie in at least two free practice sessions this year.

“In order to comply with the regulations there, you need to find the right guys, and you need to give these guys also the chance to be properly prepared, to make sure that actually they can show what they are able to do,” said Seidl.

“The interest on my side is also quite high to make sure they are properly prepared, because they go around the tracks with our race cars, with our race engines in, with our race gearboxes in. And you don’t want to experience any surprises there. That’s the process we are in.

“The guys we have selected so far I would say are interesting talents. They have shown in different categories, and in Indy as well, they can pull off some great performances.

“That is why we are interested to see what they can do also in a Formula 1 car.”

shares
comments

Related video

Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update
Previous article

Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update

Tsunoda brushes off "angry" F1 image after Marko comments
Formula 1

Tsunoda brushes off "angry" F1 image after Marko comments

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo: Cheering of F1 accidents not acceptable
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Cheering of F1 accidents not acceptable

Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023
Formula 1

Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren still feeling "aftershock" of Bahrain GP F1 troubles French GP
Formula 1

McLaren still feeling "aftershock" of Bahrain GP F1 troubles

Mystery debris not to blame for Norris' French GP struggles French GP
Formula 1

Mystery debris not to blame for Norris' French GP struggles

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

Latest news

Ricciardo message reaffirming F1 future ‘wasn’t a surprise’ to McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo message reaffirming F1 future ‘wasn’t a surprise’ to McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo’s statement reaffirming his commitment to remain in Formula 1 with McLaren next year “wasn’t a surprise”, according to team principal Andreas Seidl.

Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update

Kevin Magnussen feels “a little anxious” to see what impact the first major Haas Formula 1 car update of the season has on its performance when it arrives in Hungary.

Tsunoda brushes off "angry" F1 image after Marko comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda brushes off "angry" F1 image after Marko comments

Yuki Tsunoda believes he has more important things to focus on than controlling moments of in-car anger after recent comments from Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko.

How AlphaTauri’s F1 update addressed its biggest weakness
Formula 1 Formula 1

How AlphaTauri’s F1 update addressed its biggest weakness

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda have been forced to ride a roller coaster 2022 Formula 1 campaign so far, with their AlphaTauri lacking consistency of performance at different tracks.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Formula 1
16 h
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.