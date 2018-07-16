Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Mercedes looks vulnerable now

shares
comments
Ricciardo: Mercedes looks vulnerable now
By: Scott Mitchell
Co-author: Edd Straw
Jul 16, 2018, 11:21 AM

Daniel Ricciardo says Mercedes looks vulnerable in Formula 1 this season but believes it is still the toughest package to beat despite showing signs of weakness.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 spins at the start of the race
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, and the rest of the field at the start of the race
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, leads Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09

Mercedes swept to four straight drivers' and constructors' titles from 2014 to 2017 but has been locked in a to-and-fro fight with Ferrari this season.

Lewis Hamilton has fallen behind Sebastian Vettel in the championship, mainly because of Mercedes' double-retirement in Austria, where it had already come under fire during the race for a bad strategy call while Hamilton was leading.

That was one of several in-race decisions this season that have led to scrutiny of the championship-winning team, and Red Bull driver Ricciardo said: "They are not as dominant as they have been the last few years.

"That was inevitably going to start to mellow out at some point.

"I still think they are the overall toughest package to beat on the grid but for sure they've shown some signs of weaknesses in some areas.

"Compared to how they've been, yeah they look vulnerable, but still in the big scheme of things they are a strong team and difficult to beat."

Ricciardo was waiting to see if Mercedes might offer him an alternative to Red Bull for 2019 but now appears set to stay with the team that is yet to give him the platform for a title challenge.

Red Bull has won three of the first 10 races in 2018, but Ricciardo's success in China and Max Verstappen's victory in Austria were down to fortunate race circumstances.

Ricciardo is certain Red Bull will win more races this season but its package's lack of "real pace" means he has accepted his title chance is slim.

"I still don't think we've got the real pace every weekend to convince ourselves that we can be there [in the title fight]," said Ricciardo.

"I guess Max and myself probably take too many points away from each other - Lewis and Seb are doing all the winning there [at Mercedes and Ferrari].

"We are good enough to win more races. We need to find a little bit to be there on more tracks.

"Hopefully the ones we expect to be quick on, we are. If we come fifth and sixth in Budapest, we're probably going to be pretty pissed off."

As well as the race in Hungary, the races in Singapore and Mexico should give Red Bull opportunity to fight for victory this season.

However, Ricciardo will likely take a grid penalty in this weekend's German GP, which hurts his chances of closing the 65-point gap to Vettel.

Ricciardo has gone three races without a podium and would be closer had he not retired in Bahrain, Azerbaijan and Austria.

He said he was doing "pretty well" considering he has failed to finish three races but said "doing alright is not enough".

"The odds are against us but I still don't think it's impossible," he added. "There's still too long to go to say it's out."

Next Formula 1 article
Honda hopes for more F1 engine gains this year

Previous article

Honda hopes for more F1 engine gains this year

Next article

How Bottas's bad luck is saving Hamilton

How Bottas's bad luck is saving Hamilton

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo

Shop Now
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.