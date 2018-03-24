Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Australian GPFormula 1Australian GPMore events
Formula 1 Breaking news

Ricciardo hits out at 's***house' penalty

0 shares
Ricciardo hits out at 's***house' penalty
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33 Renault
Get alerts
By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
24/03/2018 02:57

Daniel Ricciardo says he's "pissed" about the three-place grid penalty that he'll carry into qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix this afternoon.

The Aussie was slapped with a three-spot grid penalty for his home race due to a red flag infringement in second practice yesterday afternoon, which saw him fail to meet the minimum time set by the FIA ECU in two mini marshalling sectors.

With stewards acknowledged at the time that 'no danger was created', Ricciardo was left fuming with the decision to penalise him anyway.

“Yesterday’s news has been pretty bitter for me. I’m pissed to say the least,” Ricciardo told Network 10.

“I made a mistake, no doubt about it – but is that mistake worth a grid penalty in a practice session when no cars on track, no-one’s upside down?

“It was a cable on the track. I didn’t pass the incident. I just think common sense should have prevailed.

"I think it’s s***house.”

Christian Horner has also made his feelings on the subject known, this morning telling Motorsport.com that there should have been more leeway and judgement used given the circumstances

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Teams Red Bull Racing
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Australian GPFormula 1Australian GPMore events