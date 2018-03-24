Ricciardo hits out at 's***house' penalty

Daniel Ricciardo says he's "pissed" about the three-place grid penalty that he'll carry into qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix this afternoon.

The Aussie was slapped with a three-spot grid penalty for his home race due to a red flag infringement in second practice yesterday afternoon, which saw him fail to meet the minimum time set by the FIA ECU in two mini marshalling sectors.

With stewards acknowledged at the time that 'no danger was created', Ricciardo was left fuming with the decision to penalise him anyway.

“Yesterday’s news has been pretty bitter for me. I’m pissed to say the least,” Ricciardo told Network 10.

“I made a mistake, no doubt about it – but is that mistake worth a grid penalty in a practice session when no cars on track, no-one’s upside down?

“It was a cable on the track. I didn’t pass the incident. I just think common sense should have prevailed.

"I think it’s s***house.”

Christian Horner has also made his feelings on the subject known, this morning telling Motorsport.com that there should have been more leeway and judgement used given the circumstances.