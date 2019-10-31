Ricciardo pays tribute to Longhorns with Austin helmet design

The Australian Renault driver, who has traditionally used the Austin event to run an American-themed helmet livery, unveiled his the new design on track on Thursday.

The design mimics an American football helmet, with the Longhorns' logo on both sides.

Explaining the decision to pay tribute to the Longhorns, Ricciardo said: "The long and short of it is: I love Austin. The first year we visited here, I fell in love with the place, the people and the atmosphere; it speaks my language!

"Last year, I finally went to a Texas Longhorns game and it was an awesome experience so I thought this year I'd tip my hat to them.

"I normally try and do something Austin themed here and I thought the Longhorns was a cool one with the idea to do a Football helmet; it's pretty special and I'd like to show some love to the city!"

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz also revealed he will wear a one-off helmet design in Austin to celebrate his 100th grand prix start.

The Spaniard has swapped his traditional colours for a mostly black and orange design.