Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

Ricciardo: Hand “no excuse” for “miserable” Austin F1 comeback

AlphaTauri racer Daniel Ricciardo says his recovery from a broken bone in his hand is “no excuse” for a “miserable” Formula 1 comeback in the 2023 United States Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Co-author Mandy Curi
Updated
Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04

Ricciardo was last on the road at Austin, crossing the line 17th before gaining two places after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified for running with overly worn floors.

It marked his first event back since August, the Australian having endured a five-round spell on the sidelines while he recovered from breaking a metacarpal in his left hand during a free practice crash at Zandvoort.

Ricciardo reckoned it was his fitness rather than his hand, that was weakest, meaning he had a race made up mostly of "misfortune".

He said: “I actually felt probably worse [after the Saturday sprint race]… so maybe that was just a good little good warm up for me. There's positives.

“The hand is no excuse. I think that was good. We did well with the timing of the return to have no hesitations or excuses.

“Physically, it's definitely a tougher race. I still felt OK, we were just limited with damage.”

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri

Ricciardo’s final stint was significantly hampered by running over debris that damaged his brake duct resulting in a loss of aerodynamic load and balance. That left him to suggest retiring the car altogether.

The eight-time GP winner was also frustrated by the timing of the first pitstop, which brought him out in traffic. He continued: “Unfortunately, we picked up some damage.

"I told the team that, ‘I'm sorry, guys, I got nothing right now. I really can't do anything’. That made our race a pretty miserable one.

“At best, we’re a top-10 car and when you put damage into it, we are certainly out of the points. Definitely most of our day today was misfortune, let's say.”

Ricciardo added that Austin kicking off a quick-fire triple-header with visits to Mexico and Brazil was the best thing for his fitness because he could keep “smashing it out”.

Assessing his Texan weekend, Ricciardo continued: “At times, we lacked communication but I think especially once I got the damage, nothing really felt that constructive to give back because we're working with a suboptimal car.

“For sure, there's things which I take confidence from: some race fitness, the hand, a few things, which even just getting behind the wheel in FP1 like lap one, I felt like I was able to push and lean on it.

“There's certainly some inner confidence in that. But I would say in race conditions, next week I'll do better.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Why Russell struggled at "bogey" F1 track COTA
Next article Perez doesn’t need second place to keep F1 seat, says Red Bull
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
F1 Academy champion Garcia awarded fully-funded Prema FRECA seat for 2024

F1 Academy champion Garcia awarded fully-funded Prema FRECA seat for 2024

FRECA

F1 Academy champion Garcia awarded fully-funded Prema FRECA seat for 2024 F1 Academy champion Garcia awarded fully-funded Prema FRECA seat for 2024

Haas: 'Lots to come' from major F1 update despite shaky Austin start

Haas: 'Lots to come' from major F1 update despite shaky Austin start

Formula 1

Haas: 'Lots to come' from major F1 update despite shaky Austin start Haas: 'Lots to come' from major F1 update despite shaky Austin start

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Daniel Ricciardo
More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Why AlphaTauri's new F1 driver stance is pure "gold" for its engineers

Why AlphaTauri's new F1 driver stance is pure "gold" for its engineers

Formula 1
United States GP

Why AlphaTauri's new F1 driver stance is pure "gold" for its engineers Why AlphaTauri's new F1 driver stance is pure "gold" for its engineers

Horner: Injured Ricciardo was “right to miss” F1 Qatar GP

Horner: Injured Ricciardo was “right to miss” F1 Qatar GP

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Horner: Injured Ricciardo was “right to miss” F1 Qatar GP Horner: Injured Ricciardo was “right to miss” F1 Qatar GP

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

AlphaTauri
More from
AlphaTauri
How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Lawson focused on Super Formula title after Qatar F1 frustration

Lawson focused on Super Formula title after Qatar F1 frustration

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Lawson focused on Super Formula title after Qatar F1 frustration Lawson focused on Super Formula title after Qatar F1 frustration

AlphaTauri: No budget for $20m extra CapEx F1 allowance

AlphaTauri: No budget for $20m extra CapEx F1 allowance

Formula 1
Qatar GP

AlphaTauri: No budget for $20m extra CapEx F1 allowance AlphaTauri: No budget for $20m extra CapEx F1 allowance

Latest news

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe