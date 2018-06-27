Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 French GPFormula 1French GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

Why Ricciardo's Hamilton dream could end up an Alonso nightmare

0 shares
Why Ricciardo's Hamilton dream could end up an Alonso nightmare
Get alerts
By: Scott Mitchell, Journalist
27/06/2018 10:30

Daniel Ricciardo's Red Bull contract expires at the end of 2018 and he has a choice - stay put or move on, seeking greener pastures. But where Lewis Hamilton succeeded, Fernando Alonso's career highlights the danger of jumping to the wrong ship.

Fernando Alonso has won two Formula 1 titles, so perhaps it is a little odd to suggest that another driver still craving world championship success should try to avoid ending up like him. The trouble with Alonso is that in the wider story of his career, the champion narrative has been replaced by one that reads 'what could have been'.

This is the fate Daniel Ricciardo risks if he rolls the dice and leaves Red Bull after this season. He is the best driver on the grid yet to win a title, so it is not at all surprising for the likes of McLaren and Renault to sniff around him given he is available. What would be surprising, if not completely nonsensical, is if Ricciardo chooses to join them.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Teams Red Bull Racing , Renault F1 Team , McLaren
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

The Vettel clone hiding in Alonso's shadow News Prime
Formula 1

The Vettel clone hiding in Alonso's shadow

The electrifying story of VW's Pikes Peak assault News Prime
Hillclimb

The electrifying story of VW's Pikes Peak assault

How the Red Bull-Renault relationship finally unravelled News Prime
Formula 1

How the Red Bull-Renault relationship finally unravelled

How do things go wrong in an F1 windtunnel? News Prime
Formula 1

How do things go wrong in an F1 windtunnel?

French Grand Prix driver ratings News Prime
Formula 1

French Grand Prix driver ratings

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 French GPFormula 1French GPMore events