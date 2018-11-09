Ricciardo to get grid penalty in Brazil

The Australian, who retired for the eighth time this season in the previous race in Mexico, will take his sixth turbo of the year and will therefore incur a penalty.

The component change means the Red Bull driver will drop five places on the grid for the penultimate round of the championship.

Ricciardo, who started from pole in Mexico, has retired four times in the last seven races and also started from the back of the grid in Italy and Russia due to power unit-related penalties.