Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Russell should remain upbeat despite ‘hurt’ of Styria DNF
Formula 1 / Styrian GP News

Ricciardo: Power unit glitch was "disheartening"

By:

McLaren Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo says the power unit issue that caused him to tumble out of the points in the Styrian GP was "disheartening" after making a lightning start at the Red Bull Ring.

Ricciardo: Power unit glitch was "disheartening"

The Australian finished a lowly 13th after a good start that propelled him to ninth was negated by a glitch that forced him to let other drivers past. His teammate Lando Norris earned fifth place.

Ricciardo had already been left frustrated by an unexplained loss of performance in qualifying that left him only 13th on the grid.

He made amends a strong first lap in the race, jumping up to ninth place, behind George Russell. However on the seventh lap he experienced a loss of power, and he quickly tumbled down to 12th place as Yuki Tsunoda, Carlos Sainz, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen all passed him.

He solved the problem with switch changes after the team told him to go to “white default zero one” and later “white default eight zero,” as well as suggesting that he stay out of Raikkonen’s slipstream in order to cool the car.

“It was disheartening because I had such a great start and obviously on a preferred strategy with the medium,” Ricciardo said when asked by Motorsport.com about his frustrating race.

“I felt like the cars ahead would have struggled on the soft, and we were in a really good position.

“So it was all there ahead of us. And then I lost power, I think I felt it out of turn one. And then I got some switches and we were able to able to recover it, by I think turn seven or turn eight. But everyone I passed on lap one I did wave back past me. So then you're in the train, and that's it, afternoon done.

“We were ahead of Sainz, same strategy, and he finished sixth. I really think that was us today. I think we could have been fifth and sixth again, as a team. So when it's low, it's really low, this sport. So this was one of those days that I really did not want.”

Ricciardo said that his Mercedes power unit performed perfectly for the rest of the afternoon, although he actually lost another place to Charles Leclerc, slipping from 12th to 13th.

“It was fine after that,” he said. “So in a way, that's kind of what sucks even more. When you drop back that much sometimes you're just like, alright let's kind of end the pain.

“We still have a long race to go. But once you're in that train, everyone kind of has DRS and clear air is so important around here. It was just so static. I think everyone's pace was quite similar in dirty air. So there was really nothing to do after that. The race just honestly changed like a switch.”

On the plus said Ricciardo noted that the team made progress on understanding his qualifying issues.

“Yeah, I definitely got some clarity on some areas that we kind of missed out," he said. "I think I would comfortably say, 50% we're on top of. I think there's still a bit more to understand. But I also think there's a bit with setup as well. Let's say, I'm optimistic going into next week that we will be alright.

“I was fairly comfortable. And I especially today I put yesterday behind, and I was very kind of geared up, ready for today's start. And again, I think it showed another strong first lap.”

Regarding the second Austrian race he added: “As much as I want to swipe out of the paddock today I'm glad we get another chance. I think it can only be better, both Saturday and Sunday.

"So I look forward to coming back and trying again, and trying to get a little bit of help from someone, somewhere. Anywhere!”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Why Russell should remain upbeat despite ‘hurt’ of Styria DNF

Previous article

Why Russell should remain upbeat despite ‘hurt’ of Styria DNF
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Revealed: The Red Bull updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot

3 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

21 h
3
MotoGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

11 h
4
Formula 1

Sainz explains "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria

7 h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Power unit glitch was "disheartening"

1 h
Latest news
Ricciardo: Power unit glitch was "disheartening"
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Power unit glitch was "disheartening"

1 h
Why Russell should remain upbeat despite ‘hurt’ of Styria DNF
Formula 1

Why Russell should remain upbeat despite ‘hurt’ of Styria DNF

2 h
Revealed: The Red Bull updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot
Formula 1

Revealed: The Red Bull updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot

3 h
Review: How the Max Mosley movie delivers on his complicated contradictions
Formula 1

Review: How the Max Mosley movie delivers on his complicated contradictions

4 h
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Styrian GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Styrian GP

4 h
Latest videos
Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Styrian GP best photos 02:43
Formula 1
5m

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Styrian GP best photos

Formula 1: Mercedes investigating if 00:56
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles

Formula 1: Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout 00:40
Formula 1
9 h

Formula 1: Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout

Formula 1: Verstappen wins from Hamilton, Bottas in third 06:11
Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen wins from Hamilton, Bottas in third

Starting Grid for the Styrian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021

Starting Grid for the Styrian Grand Prix

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Russell: Set-up direction change has helped lift Williams F1 form Styrian GP
Formula 1

Russell: Set-up direction change has helped lift Williams F1 form

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres Styrian GP
Formula 1

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo: More forgiving tracks will help fast track my learning
Formula 1

Ricciardo: More forgiving tracks will help fast track my learning

How Ricciardo banished his Monaco F1 ghosts in 2018
Formula 1

How Ricciardo banished his Monaco F1 ghosts in 2018

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Video Inside
Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

Brown: Lando Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 Styrian GP
Formula 1

Brown: Lando Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime
Formula 1

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

Trending Today

Revealed: The Red Bull updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot
Formula 1 Formula 1

Revealed: The Red Bull updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

Sainz explains "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz explains "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria

Ricciardo: Power unit glitch was "disheartening"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Power unit glitch was "disheartening"

Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Styrian GP

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
7 h
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
9 h
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Prime

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams...

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021

Latest news

Ricciardo: Power unit glitch was "disheartening"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Power unit glitch was "disheartening"

Why Russell should remain upbeat despite ‘hurt’ of Styria DNF
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Russell should remain upbeat despite ‘hurt’ of Styria DNF

Revealed: The Red Bull updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot
Formula 1 Formula 1

Revealed: The Red Bull updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot

Review: How the Max Mosley movie delivers on his complicated contradictions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: How the Max Mosley movie delivers on his complicated contradictions

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.