Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo commits to final F1 races with Red Bull

shares
comments
Ricciardo commits to final F1 races with Red Bull
By: Adam Cooper
1h ago

Daniel Ricciardo insists he doesn't want to walk away from his frustrations with Red Bull, despite suggesting he did not want to do the final two races of the 2018 Formula 1 season.

In the immediate aftermath of the Mexican Grand Prix, Ricciardo told TV crews that his car was "cursed" and suggested that future Red Bull recruit Pierre Gasly could drive it in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

The Australian retired from the Mexican event with a clutch problem for his eighth DNF of the season.

After taking some time out, Ricciardo posted a short Instagram video on Friday evening to reassure his fans that he has not given up on the season or his team prior to his move to Renault in 2019.

"I just wanted to say g'day and firstly address a few things from Mexico," he said.

"First one's first, I will be doing the last two races, that's what I'm about. I ain't about that other life.

"It's been obviously massive highs and lows this year, more lows unfortunately.

"It's been frustrating, I won't lie. I look to myself and all the guys who work their butts off to give it two more cracks before we see each other off.

"So I will be there. I just needed a few days off, really. It feels good."

 
Next article
Haas loses appeal against Grosjean Monza exclusion

Previous article

Haas loses appeal against Grosjean Monza exclusion

Next article

Why Raikkonen refuses to quit Formula 1

Why Raikkonen refuses to quit Formula 1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Revealed: Austin F1 “Neeeow!” man video posted on Twitter United States GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Revealed: Austin F1 “Neeeow!” man video posted on Twitter

9h ago
Ricciardo commits to final F1 races with Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo commits to final F1 races with Red Bull

Haas loses appeal against Grosjean Monza exclusion Article
Formula 1

Haas loses appeal against Grosjean Monza exclusion

Latest videos
Calderon praised after first F1 test 01:14
Formula 1

Calderon praised after first F1 test

Oct 31, 2018
Why Schumacher's records are now in reach for Hamilton 12:18
Formula 1

Why Schumacher's records are now in reach for Hamilton

Oct 30, 2018

Shop Our Store

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo

Shop Now

News in depth
Why Raikkonen refuses to quit Formula 1
Formula 1

Why Raikkonen refuses to quit Formula 1

Ricciardo commits to final F1 races with Red Bull
Formula 1

Ricciardo commits to final F1 races with Red Bull

Haas loses appeal against Grosjean Monza exclusion
Formula 1

Haas loses appeal against Grosjean Monza exclusion

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.