Ricciardo commits to final F1 races with Red Bull

In the immediate aftermath of the Mexican Grand Prix, Ricciardo told TV crews that his car was "cursed" and suggested that future Red Bull recruit Pierre Gasly could drive it in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

The Australian retired from the Mexican event with a clutch problem for his eighth DNF of the season.

After taking some time out, Ricciardo posted a short Instagram video on Friday evening to reassure his fans that he has not given up on the season or his team prior to his move to Renault in 2019.

"I just wanted to say g'day and firstly address a few things from Mexico," he said.

"First one's first, I will be doing the last two races, that's what I'm about. I ain't about that other life.

"It's been obviously massive highs and lows this year, more lows unfortunately.

"It's been frustrating, I won't lie. I look to myself and all the guys who work their butts off to give it two more cracks before we see each other off.

"So I will be there. I just needed a few days off, really. It feels good."