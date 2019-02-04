Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo appears in Renault colours for first time

shares
comments
Ricciardo appears in Renault colours for first time
By:
1h ago

Daniel Ricciardo has appeared in Renault colours for the first time since his departure from Red Bull.

The Australian made the shock decision to join the French car manufacturer last summer, but was unable to drive for the outfit at the post-season Abu Dhabi test because Red Bull would not release him.

Ahead of the launch of Renault's new Formula 1 car, the team has released images of Ricciardo wearing team colours for the first time.

Renault's new car will be unveiled at its Enstone factory on February 12, prior to the start of pre-season testing at Barcelona on February 18.

Although Ricciardo is not expecting to be able to win races in 2019, the team is clear that his arrival will help it achieve that target in 2020.

Renault F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul told Motorsport.com: "I don't see us suddenly in a position to fight for wins or fight for the championship. That is not what we have told him, and he has been clear about that too.

"Anyone can think what they want about the road map that we have defined, but I think it is already quite aggressive as a road map.

"Anyone who knows enough about F1 appreciates that the gap we have to the top teams will take some time to be absorbed. Daniel has only increased the chances to stick to the road map which is to fight for wins by 2020."

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Photo by: Daniel Ricciardo

Next article
Hartley joins Ferrari as F1 simulator driver

Previous article

Hartley joins Ferrari as F1 simulator driver

Next article

Why the British GP's peril is getting more real

Why the British GP's peril is getting more real
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Red zone: trending stories

Ricciardo appears in Renault colours for first time
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo appears in Renault colours for first time

1h ago
Red Bull reveals launch date of Honda-powered RB15 Article
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals launch date of Honda-powered RB15

Hartley joins Ferrari as F1 simulator driver Article
Formula 1

Hartley joins Ferrari as F1 simulator driver

Latest videos
F1 loses Sauber name on 2019 grid 01:26
Formula 1

F1 loses Sauber name on 2019 grid

Feb 1, 2019
Under the (movable!) skin of McLaren's extreme F1 2050 concept 08:54
Formula 1

Under the (movable!) skin of McLaren's extreme F1 2050 concept

Jan 31, 2019

Shop Our Store
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo

Shop Now

News in depth
Why the British GP's peril is getting more real
Formula 1

Why the British GP's peril is getting more real

Ricciardo appears in Renault colours for first time
Formula 1

Ricciardo appears in Renault colours for first time

Hartley joins Ferrari as F1 simulator driver
Formula 1

Hartley joins Ferrari as F1 simulator driver

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.