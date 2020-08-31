Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

shares
comments
Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet
By:

Daniel Ricciardo says his Renault Formula 1 boss Cyril Abiteboul should now be "pretty nervous" about losing a bet they have on getting tattoos.

The pair have agreed to get matching tattoos if Ricciardo finishes on the podium for Renault before he leaves the team at the end of this year.

With Ricciardo having delivered a strong fourth place finish in the Belgian Grand Prix, and believing his car can be even stronger in Italy this weekend, he is bullish about winning his bet.

Asked by Motorsport.com about how worried Abiteboul should be about getting his first tattoo, Ricciardo said “I think pretty nervous. I've just seen him now. I told him to stay alert over the next seven days.

“At least last year, Monza was an even stronger circuit for us: and if we are stronger there's only a podium in front of us.

“I'm not getting ahead of myself, or the team isn't, but I think we can go to Monza with confidence and aim high.”

Read Also:

Renault’s performance in Belgium came as the result of its car being much more competitive against its rivals in low-downforce configuration than it is when more wing is needed.

Ricciardo even reckons that had he not lost time behind Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez after the early safety car in Belgium, that he could have challenged Max Verstappen for the podium already.

“I think if the strategy of Gasly and Perez didn't put a buffer between Max and myself, I really think I could have ran with Max for that last stint,” he said.

“He pulled away because obviously we lost time with the different strategy, and then we reeled a big gap in towards the end. So Monza, all going well, we should be pretty competitive.”

With Renault having had some mixed results so far this year, Ricciardo admitted he never expected to be threatening a Red Bull the way he did on Sunday.

“It was certainly surprising,” he said. “I knew we would have a decent car. But when I heard the lap times, and that the Mercedes was dropping off tails, I thought okay, maybe everyone's just saving their engines.

“But it sounded like they were genuinely struggling a bit and we were just getting faster and faster and faster. It was really encouraging that pace at the end.”

The details of the podium/tattoo bet are that Abiteboul can choose the location of the tattoo while Ricciardo can choose its design.

Speaking about what his plan was, Ricciardo joked that he had already seen some photoshopped images of Abiteboul with a face tattoo like Mike Tyson.

“I saw some mock ups of the Tyson face tat...on Cyril,” he said. “But I think he chooses the placement, so it's definitely not going to be on his face!

“I wouldn't be cruel and get him like a rubber duck or something. I'll get him, I think, something so it's a good memory, so I guess maybe the destination where the podium happens. So something to do with that, whether it's that circuit or that city in that country. We'll see.

“Or a shoe maybe, a Shoey. We will cross that bridge when we get there, but I am sure I will be flooded with ideas.”

Related video

The 2019 “slump” behind Hamilton’s Belgian GP power

Previous article

The 2019 “slump” behind Hamilton’s Belgian GP power

Next article

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races

Ferrari "disappointed and angry" about Belgian GP showing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari "disappointed and angry" about Belgian GP showing

Mercedes clarifies Bottas overtake mode "miscommunication"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes clarifies Bottas overtake mode "miscommunication"

Verstappen: Managing tyres made Belgian GP "boring"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Managing tyres made Belgian GP "boring"

Latest news

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

The 2019 “slump” behind Hamilton’s Belgian GP power Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The 2019 “slump” behind Hamilton’s Belgian GP power

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

1h
2
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

3
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis

2h
4
Formula 1

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium

37m
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races

2h

Latest news

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium
Formula 1

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

The 2019 “slump” behind Hamilton’s Belgian GP power
Formula 1

The 2019 “slump” behind Hamilton’s Belgian GP power

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races
Formula 1

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis

Latest videos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.