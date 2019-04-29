Patrese reunited with Williams FW14 for Minardi Day at Imola

Patrese won the Mexican and Portuguese Grands Prix in 1991 in the Renault V10-powered car, and retired from the lead of two other races that year as the semi-automatic transmission proved problematic. He retired from F1 at the end of the 1993 season, having won six grands prix.

The Williams – which happened to be in Mansell's 'red five' livery, rather than Patrese's number six – was one of 31 F1 cars that took to the track across the weekend at Imola.

“It was an incredible feeling getting back behind the wheel of the car that gave me incredible results, one of which was the front row of the grid beside Ayrton Senna right here in Imola in the 1991 grand prix,” said Patrese. “The warmth of the fans was wonderful and I must congratulate Giancarlo Minardi for having given life to this perfectly successful event with incredible machines.

“These events are even more beautiful than an F1 grand prix because they give all the fans the chance to come in touch with the cars and drivers.”

Also on track, Pierluigi Martini drove the Minardi M189, while Alex Caffi piloted an Ensign N176. Other racing stars present included Emanuele Pirro, Alessandro Nannini, Luca Badoer, Fabrizio Barbazza, Roberto Moreno, Andrea Montermini, Luis Perez Sala, Paolo Barilla, Giovanni Lavaggi, Bruno Giacomelli, Howden Ganley, Richard Attwood, Derek Daly, Hans Herrmann, Teddy Pilette, David Piper, Jo Ramirez, Marc Surer, Patrick Tambay and Mike Wilds.

The fourth edition of the event attracted a record crowd of 15,000.

Minardi founder Giancarlo Minardi said of the weekend: “I must congratulate all the fans because it is not easy to find a polite public that respects the spaces and is aware they are walking in the presence of fantastic cars.

"It was great to see Riccardo Patrese at the wheel of the Williams. He got back into the game with the best times.”