Patrese reunited with Williams FW14 for Minardi Day at Imola
Italian Formula 1 star Riccardo Patrese was reunited with the Williams FW14, in which he finished third in the 1991 World Championship behind Ayrton Senna and Nigel Mansell, at Imola’s Historic Minardi Day last weekend.
Patrese won the Mexican and Portuguese Grands Prix in 1991 in the Renault V10-powered car, and retired from the lead of two other races that year as the semi-automatic transmission proved problematic. He retired from F1 at the end of the 1993 season, having won six grands prix.
The Williams – which happened to be in Mansell's 'red five' livery, rather than Patrese's number six – was one of 31 F1 cars that took to the track across the weekend at Imola.
“It was an incredible feeling getting back behind the wheel of the car that gave me incredible results, one of which was the front row of the grid beside Ayrton Senna right here in Imola in the 1991 grand prix,” said Patrese. “The warmth of the fans was wonderful and I must congratulate Giancarlo Minardi for having given life to this perfectly successful event with incredible machines.
“These events are even more beautiful than an F1 grand prix because they give all the fans the chance to come in touch with the cars and drivers.”
Photo gallery – click on the images below to scroll...
Williams FW14
Photo by: PhotoCiabatti
Minardi M191
Photo by: PhotoCiabatti
Ferrari 641
Photo by: PhotoCiabatti
Ferrari F1 87
Photo by: PhotoCiabatti
Ensign MN176
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Monoposto in pista
Photo by: PhotoCiabatti
Monoposto nel garage
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Monoposto nel garage
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Monoposto nel garage
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Atmosphere
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Pier Luigi Martini's helmet
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Pier Luigi Martini and Guido Schittone
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Logo Minardi
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Tyrrell P34
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
March 761
Photo by: PhotoCiabatti
Detail of the front wing of a Surtees F2
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Ensign MN176
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Ferrari 641
Photo by: PhotoCiabatti
Ensing MN176
Photo by: PhotoCiabatti
Williams FW14
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Emanuele Pirro
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Detail of the nose of a Ferrari single-seater
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Ombrellina
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Surtees TS9
Photo by: PhotoCiabatti
Ensign MN176
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Williams FW14
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Giancarlo Minardi
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Steering wheel and helmet
Photo by: Franco Nugnes
Chevron F2
Photo by: PhotoCiabatti
Track action
Photo by: PhotoCiabatti
Also on track, Pierluigi Martini drove the Minardi M189, while Alex Caffi piloted an Ensign N176. Other racing stars present included Emanuele Pirro, Alessandro Nannini, Luca Badoer, Fabrizio Barbazza, Roberto Moreno, Andrea Montermini, Luis Perez Sala, Paolo Barilla, Giovanni Lavaggi, Bruno Giacomelli, Howden Ganley, Richard Attwood, Derek Daly, Hans Herrmann, Teddy Pilette, David Piper, Jo Ramirez, Marc Surer, Patrick Tambay and Mike Wilds.
The fourth edition of the event attracted a record crowd of 15,000.
Minardi founder Giancarlo Minardi said of the weekend: “I must congratulate all the fans because it is not easy to find a polite public that respects the spaces and is aware they are walking in the presence of fantastic cars.
"It was great to see Riccardo Patrese at the wheel of the Williams. He got back into the game with the best times.”
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Historic Minardi Day
|Drivers
|Riccardo Patrese , Pierluigi Martini , Alex Caffi
|Teams
|Williams
|Author
|Charles Bradley
breaking news