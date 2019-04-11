Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Motorsport Blog
Topic

Motorsport Blog

Main News Innovation Strategy
Previous Next
Formula 1 / News

Ricardo Rosset: Underrated? Or one of F1's least-impressive drivers?

shares
comments
Ricardo Rosset: Underrated? Or one of F1's least-impressive drivers?
By:
1h ago

Ricardo Rosset’s 26-race Formula 1 career from 1996-1998 is regarded as one of the least impressive stints by a driver in the 1000-race history of the world championship. He gives his side of the story from his three years in the sport.

Perhaps better known for being a part of Mastercard Lola's failed foray into Formula One, Ricardo Rosset's career in top-level motorsport also included tough stints in back-marker teams from 1996-1998, damaging his reputation.

After impressing in his title-contending debut season in the 1995 Formula 3000 championship, Rosset secured a move to Formula One with the Footwork team - who were transitioning back to becoming the Arrows team - and competing against Jos Verstappen.

Following the failed Lola operation of 1997, the following year he endured a trying season at Tyrrell, who were competing in their final season before becoming the British American Racing outfit in 1999.

Overall, results were poor and, with several failures to qualify and only a best finish of eighth place in his short career, Rosset returned to Brazil after the 1998 season with his reputation in tatters and he decided to concentrate on business adventures and life outside of Formula One.

Listen: Speaking with Lito Cavalcanti and Edd Straw, Rosset tells the full story of his time in Formula One, and why previous criticisms might be unjust.

Rosset joins a long list of drivers who have been judged to have 'flopped' in Formula One, but can you think of any drivers who never had a 'proper' chance at Formula One, or drivers you think deserved an opportunity in more competitive machinery? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

 

Next article
Leclerc explains defiance of Ferrari's Bahrain order

Previous article

Leclerc explains defiance of Ferrari's Bahrain order

Next article

Set-up error to blame for Verstappen's struggles in Bahrain

Set-up error to blame for Verstappen's struggles in Bahrain
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Tags innovation
Author Luke Murphy
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Vettel: Hamilton only one with no short memory over my errors
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Hamilton only one with no short memory over my errors

15m ago
Ricciardo trying to be "too clever" with set-up Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo trying to be "too clever" with set-up

Bottas says Ferrari's performance step "unusual" Article
Formula 1

Bottas says Ferrari's performance step "unusual"

Latest videos
The F1 tech race ahead of the Chinese GP 10:27
Formula 1

The F1 tech race ahead of the Chinese GP

18h ago
9 times F1 drivers lost maiden victories 08:18
Formula 1

9 times F1 drivers lost maiden victories

18h ago

News in depth
Vettel: Hamilton only one with no short memory over my errors
Formula 1

Vettel: Hamilton only one with no short memory over my errors

Renault adds second Chinese driver to F1 junior ranks
Formula 1

Renault adds second Chinese driver to F1 junior ranks

Set-up error to blame for Verstappen's struggles in Bahrain
Formula 1

Set-up error to blame for Verstappen's struggles in Bahrain

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.