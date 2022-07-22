Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Sainz: I didn't mean Austria F1 fire comments as criticism of marshals Next / Russell: Open-minded approach needed to evolve F1 rules
Formula 1 / French GP News

Revised Ferrari clutch expected to improve F1 starts

Ferrari is introducing a revised clutch at the Formula 1 French GP which should improve the starts of the works cars and customer teams Alfa Romeo and Haas.

Adam Cooper
By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas
Revised Ferrari clutch expected to improve F1 starts
Listen to this article

Starts have been a particular issue for Alfa Romeo this year, while the works team has also had issues.

A Ferrari spokesperson told Motorsport.com said that the clutch was not new as such, but featured "just a technical detail we've updated".

The team wouldn't comment on which Ferrari-powered cars might be trialling it this weekend.

However, Carlos Sainz confirmed that the works team has had some clutch problems this season.

"We identified an issue on our car this year that is not allowing us to perform the starts that we were doing last year," said the Spaniard. "And probably it's affecting our fellow engine team mates.

"But we know where the problem lies – we're keeping it very private and we don't speak a lot about it, because it's not like in every start we are falling back or anything.

"It's probably not the best starts that we can get with this car, and hopefully we will keep improving it through the year and into next year."

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas is hoping that the update will address the clutch oscillations that have made it harder for him to get off the line cleanly this season.

In addition, Bottas admitted that took him some time to adjust to the Swiss team's clutch paddle arrangement, having made the switch from Mercedes.

"We have a new clutch here, finally!," said Bottas. "We will try it in practice for the first time, but it's something that Ferrari has been working on for quite some time.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Xavi Bonilla / DPPI

"And now finally, we have some new bits for the clutch that should prevent the oscillations we're having.

"It's been quite a big compromise. We've tended to lose positions on average in the start, and that's not great, because the midfield is so tight that once you drop behind somebody then you're stuck for 20 laps, it doesn't make your life any easier. So yeah, hopefully now it's OK."

Asked to expand on the issues that he's been experiencing, Bottas said that getting off the line cleanly was a bigger issue on low grip tracks.

"I would say the main weakness has been on the oscillation," he said.

"Especially tracks with low grip, when you can't like go quite deep with the clutch, when you have to slip the clutch more, then there's more oscillations. And then that gives inconsistency on how it bites, and how you get the getaway.

"On tracks with more grip it has been less of an issue, because you can go a bit deeper with the clutch. There's less oscillations for some reason.

"And also in the beginning of the year, we were definitely lacking a bit on the hardware side of things.

"The clutch paddle shape, everything was quite different to what I was used to at Mercedes, so we had to work quite a bit on that. But now the consistency in terms of the hardware is getting there.

"The oscillation comes from the clutch itself. And then the way the torque goes to the rear wheels is not consistent.

"In the end, it comes from the rear tyres not turning smoothly. Probably you can see it, definitely you can feel it."

Read Also:

Asked if the actual start procedure was different between the Mercedes and the Alfa, he downplayed any issues.

"In a nutshell, there's only one difference, I have to press one other button than what I had to do with Mercedes, so that's it. Otherwise it's quite similar.

"So you need to go make sure you're in the correct mode after the formation lap. you need to be in the race mode, you need to be in correct brake bias for the first corner. And you need to be on the race start mode."

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz: I didn't mean Austria F1 fire comments as criticism of marshals
Previous article

Sainz: I didn't mean Austria F1 fire comments as criticism of marshals
Next article

Russell: Open-minded approach needed to evolve F1 rules

Russell: Open-minded approach needed to evolve F1 rules
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Norris: McLaren's porpoising suggests F1 upgrades are working French GP
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren's porpoising suggests F1 upgrades are working

Sainz: It will be trickier to climb through F1 French GP field than expected French GP
Formula 1

Sainz: It will be trickier to climb through F1 French GP field than expected

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Sainz, Magnussen to start French GP from back of grid after penalties
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz, Magnussen to start French GP from back of grid after penalties

Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen will start Sunday's Formula 1 French Grand Prix from the back of the grid after taking fresh engines ahead of final practice.

Live: Follow French GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow French GP practice as it happens

Live commentary and updates for the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix, taking place at Paul Ricard this weekend.

F1 teams urge FIA not to delay finalising 2023 floor rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams urge FIA not to delay finalising 2023 floor rules

Formula 1 teams have urged the FIA to not delay finalising any potential floor changes for next year, amid concerns about "painful" extra work on the 2023 cars.

Alpine confident Alonso, Piastri will be on ’23 F1 grid, will only loan Piastri
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine confident Alonso, Piastri will be on ’23 F1 grid, will only loan Piastri

Alpine boss Laurent Rossi is confident both Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri will be on the Formula 1 grid in 2023, but he will only consider loaning Piastri out.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
15 h
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Prime

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Prime

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as Stuart Codling explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form.

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.