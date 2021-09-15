Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash
Formula 1 Special feature

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

By:

The new Netflix documentary on Michael Schumacher that offers an intimate portrait of the seven-time world champion is released today, September 15. Jonathan Noble reviews the film.

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

Warning: This review contains spoilers

When Sebastian Vettel said recently he was looking forward to the new Michael Schumacher Netflix documentary telling him things he didn't know, it was easy to think he could be disappointed.

For, in a world where almost everything the seven-time world champion did was under the spotlight of television cameras and media, you would imagine there is not much new to learn from his life and career.

But over the near two hours of the movie, which was pulled together with the blessing of the Schumacher family, it is almost impossible not to come away from it with a feeling of changed perceptions about one of Formula 1's greatest icons.

Love him or loathe him for what he appeared to be on track, the Schumacher movie peels back a lot more on the personality and man underneath the crash helmet, offering a rare insight into what he was like when he was away from the pitlane and paddock.

In fact, the film exposes the two true sides of Schumacher's life.

On the one side is the story of the global sporting superstar who changed the course of F1 history as he was central to the resurrection of Ferrari as a force in modern grand prix racing.

Then, on the other side, is the Schumacher family man who gave his all for wife Corinna, and children Mick and Gina-Maria. And in the end, as his final F1 career chapter played out with Mercedes, it was ultimate their draw which pulled him away from his first passion.

As manager Sabine Kehm recalls Schumacher saying of being away from home in his final Mercedes spell: "What am I doing here? I miss my family. Why am I so far away? I've realised it isn't as important as it used to be. My family is more important now."

F1 Insights

For hardcore F1 fans, there is plenty within the documentary to grab attention. Primarily, there's a decent splash of racing action from the key moments of his career with Netflix having had access to FOM's archive library.

But, the film doesn't rely on the race feed for the sake of it. Instead, there is often a preference for the behind-the-scenes footage that exposes in a much more raw fashion what Schumacher was like and what he was dealing with at the time.

It includes Ayrton Senna's confrontation with Schumacher on the grid at the 1992 French Grand Prix, after he had been taken out by the young German on the opening lap.

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/7A Honda leads Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B Ford, Jean Alesi, Ferrari F92A and Martin Brundle, Benetton B191B Ford

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/7A Honda leads Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B Ford, Jean Alesi, Ferrari F92A and Martin Brundle, Benetton B191B Ford

Photo by: Motorsport Images

And there are also the moments before the podium at Imola in 1994, when Schumacher is addressed by his Benetton boss Flavio Briatore and informed that Senna's condition did not look good as he was in a coma.

It is in television interviews after the events of Imola that we get to see the raw impact that the events that day had on Schumacher. And they are a world away from the steely, sometimes distant character, that was often portrayed on grand prix weekends.

Through the personal insights of drivers like Eddie Irvine, David Coulthard and Mark Webber, and journalists Richard Williams and James Allen, allied to Schumacher family members, the door is opened a lot on what Schumacher was really like.

You see the ultra-competitiveness that drove him throughout his F1 career from the off. A young Schumacher explains that he chose to race for Luxembourg rather than Germany in the World Junior Karting Championships that year because qualifying was cheaper, and if he lost, it wouldn't risk his chance of going to the world championships.

There is also repeated pointers to the innate self-belief that he never did wrong, which was a trait that surrounded some of his more controversial moments.

Ross Brawn reveals how it was only watching a video replay of the collision with Jacques Villeneuve at the 1997 European Grand Prix that it dawned on Schumacher he was at fault.

And Coulthard recalls, during a clear the air session in Bernie Ecclestone's bus after their collision at the 1998 Belgian Grand Prix, about how Schumacher refused to accept he had done anything wrong when he ran into the back of the McLaren.

Asked by Coulthard if he ever made a mistake, Schumacher replied: "Not that I remember."

The family man

Much of the film explores how he was uncomfortable with the attention that came with being an F1 superstar. FIA president Jean Todt, who became a close friend after the years they worked together at Ferrari, explains how Schumacher struggled with the fame.

"Don't make a star out of me," he was said to have asked as be begun his F1 career.

He was someone much happier being with the family, and that counts for both Corinna and the kids, plus that magical spell at Ferrari.

Corinna Schumacher congratulates Michael Schumacher, Benetton

Corinna Schumacher congratulates Michael Schumacher, Benetton

Photo by: Motorsport Images

It is the words of Corinna and Mick that are perhaps the most moving of all though, as they explain how life is so different in the wake of the ski accident that left Schumacher with serious head injuries that he is still recovering from.

"Of course I miss Michael every day," says Corinna. "But it's not just me who misses him. The children, the family, his father, everyone around him. I mean, everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here. Different, but he's here, and that gives us strength.

"We're together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to make him feel our family, our bond, And no matter, I will do everything I can. We all will."

And for Mick, who has been very circumspect in public about his father, the rawness of the situation comes over in the closing moments of the film – as he reflects on the many happy times he had as a child with his dad.

"Since the accident of course these experiences, these moments, that I believe many people have with their parents, are no longer present, or to a lesser extent," he explains. "And in my view, that is a little unfair."

And of the possibility to be able to talk his motorsport experiences with his dad, Mick says simply: "I would give up everything for that."

SCHUMACHER is available on Netflix from September 15

shares
comments
F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash

Previous article

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

24 min
2
Formula 1

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash

15 h
3
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen "shouldn't have been near" Hamilton after pitstop drama

23 h
4
FIA F2

Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1

2 d
5
Formula 1

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers

17 h
Latest news
Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

24m
F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash
Formula 1

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash

15 h
Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"
Formula 1

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"

16 h
F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers

17 h
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Prime
Formula 1

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

18 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Horner blames slow pitstop for Verstappen crash 01:03
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Horner blames slow pitstop for Verstappen crash

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

F1 teams who had to wait to win again 01:08
Formula 1
23 h

F1 teams who had to wait to win again

Formula 1: Italian GP debrief 09:14
Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021

Formula 1: Italian GP debrief

Formula 1: Hamilton, Verstappen face post-race investigation after crash 00:41
Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton, Verstappen face post-race investigation after crash

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash Italian GP
Formula 1

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash

Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt
Formula 1

Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

Trending Today

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash

Horner: Verstappen "shouldn't have been near" Hamilton after pitstop drama
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen "shouldn't have been near" Hamilton after pitstop drama

Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Prime

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1's elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he's recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
18 h
Italian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Two drivers produced faultless performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left many to rue what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Prime

Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Prime

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of "glory" if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1's other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Prime

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994.

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021

Latest news

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.